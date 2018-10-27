Derry City part company with manager Kenny Shiels

Derry City have parted company with manager Kenny Shiels.

A final-day 5-0 defeat to St Pat's saw Derry sink to 8th in the League of Ireland Premier Division, and was the final straw for the Derry board.

They lost eight of their final nine league games, although they did win their first silverware in six years with last month's League of Ireland Cup win over Cobh Ramblers.

The club acknowledged Shiels' leadership as the club came through the "particularly difficult" 2017 season, with the death of club captain Ryan McBride.

They finished 4th that season and 3rd in Shiels' first season, 2016.

A statement from club chairman Philip O’Doherty read: "Derry City F.C. and Kenny Shiels have decided to part company as of today.

"We acknowledge Kenny’s contribution to the Football Club over the past three seasons, one of which was particularly difficult.

"We wish Kenny the best for the future.

"The club will make no further comment on the issue."