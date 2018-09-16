Derry City overcome Cobh Ramblers to capture EA Sports Cup

Derry City have won the EA Sports Cup for the 11th time in their history this afternoon.

The Candystripes were 3-1 winners over First Division side Cobh Ramblers at the Brandywell Stadium.

A goal from Ronan Hale saw Derry City take the lead after 24 minutes after a mistake from Cobh's James McSweeney allowed Hale to beat Cobh keeper Adam Mylod at his near post.

The First Division side were quick to respond however - Kevin Taylor rolled the ball invitingly across the Derry goal before Chris Hull slided in to convert at the far post.

And here's the equaliser from Chris Hull as @CobhRamblersFC hit-back almost immediately. What a start to this game! LIVE now on eir sport 1! #EASportsCupFinal pic.twitter.com/5wvTap31c0 — eir Sport (@eirSport) September 16, 2018

Derry took the lead again after the half-time interval, Darren Cole converting a free header from a Ben Fisk corner.

WATCH: Darren Cole heads home to put @derrycityfc 2-1 up in the #EASportsCupFinal. LIVE now on eir sport 1! pic.twitter.com/eg8ZMWdrh2 — eir Sport (@eirSport) September 16, 2018

Derry gave themselves some breathing space after 71 minutes.

Aaron McEneff converted a penalty after Cobh's Ian Mylod pushed Derry's Jamie McDonagh inside the box.

Here's the penalty incident and the penalty from Aaron McEneff that has put @derrycityfc 3-1. LIVE now on eir sport 1! #EASportsCupFinal pic.twitter.com/pR8OvQ9gLS — eir Sport (@eirSport) September 16, 2018

Derry City: Gerard Doherty, Dan Seaborne, Aaron McEneff, Aaron Splaine (Nicky Low 64), Jamie McDonagh, Rory Hale (Shane McNamee 90), Ben Fisk (Adrian Delap 75), Darren Cole, Dean Shiels, Ronan Hale, Kevin McHattie.

Cobh Ramblers: Adam Mylod, Kevin Taylor, Ben O'Riordan (Craig Donnellan 76), James McSweeney, Stephen Christopher (Charlie Fleming 61), David Hurley, Ian Mylod, Chris Hull, Denzil Fernandes (Cian Leonard 81), Gordon Walker, Shane O'Connor.

Referee: Ben Connolly.

- Digital desk