News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Derry City: FAI's League of Ireland package not ‘equitable’

Liam Mackey
Monday, June 15, 2020 - 12:51 PM

Derry City: FAI's League of Ireland package not ‘equitable’

Derry City have said they are not convinced that the distribution of the FAI’s League of Ireland financial package is “equitable”.

However, they said will continue to be “constructive and supportive” in ongoing negotiations with the governing body.

In a statement issued today, Derry say: “Because the Irish Government has truncated the number and timings of the easing of Covid 19 lockdown, there is a likelihood that the League will restart in mid-August.

“This would mean that the proposed four-team tournament between those teams participating in European competitions would not proceed.

“The FAI has recognised the need to provide financial support to the Premier and First Division teams.

“This support is to compensate clubs for having to play games at designated stadiums and behind closed doors.

“The Derry City Board are not yet convinced that the proposed distribution is equitable.

“Derry City is one of only three clubs who have kept their staff and players on full salary.

“That effort and commitment has not been properly recognised in the proposed distribution of financial compensation.

“Negotiations will continue this coming week and the Derry Board will continue to be constructive and supportive in the difficult circumstances that have arisen because of the pandemic.

“Hopefully, those efforts will be properly recognised in the continuing negotiations.”

More on this topic

Souness v Giles: ‘I remember it vividly. Johnny was an absolute rascal. His six studs, a real stinger.’Souness v Giles: ‘I remember it vividly. Johnny was an absolute rascal. His six studs, a real stinger.’

Graeme Souness: Winning the League says more about you as a man than European CupGraeme Souness: Winning the League says more about you as a man than European Cup

Club-by-club Premier League guide: Is your team better or worse off now?Club-by-club Premier League guide: Is your team better or worse off now?

Chris Hatherall: Home alone during Covid-19Chris Hatherall: Home alone during Covid-19


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose three off the lead in TexasRory McIlroy and Justin Rose three off the lead in Texas

Leon Goretzka’s late winner leaves Bayern just one victory from Bundesliga titleLeon Goretzka’s late winner leaves Bayern just one victory from Bundesliga title

Peaceful claims Irish 1,000 Guineas crown at CurraghPeaceful claims Irish 1,000 Guineas crown at Curragh

Callum Hudson-Odoi says he will face ‘no further action’ from policeCallum Hudson-Odoi says he will face ‘no further action’ from police


Lifestyle

We've teamed up with the Crawford Art Gallery and are asking our readers to try their hand at colouring in a painting from the Crawford collection. You can print off and colour the painting below.Unleash the artist in you - Colour with Crawford Art Gallery

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 13, 2020

  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »