Derry City: FAI's League of Ireland package not ‘equitable’

Derry City have said they are not convinced that the distribution of the FAI’s League of Ireland financial package is “equitable”.

However, they said will continue to be “constructive and supportive” in ongoing negotiations with the governing body.

In a statement issued today, Derry say: “Because the Irish Government has truncated the number and timings of the easing of Covid 19 lockdown, there is a likelihood that the League will restart in mid-August.

“This would mean that the proposed four-team tournament between those teams participating in European competitions would not proceed.

“The FAI has recognised the need to provide financial support to the Premier and First Division teams.

“This support is to compensate clubs for having to play games at designated stadiums and behind closed doors.

“The Derry City Board are not yet convinced that the proposed distribution is equitable.

“Derry City is one of only three clubs who have kept their staff and players on full salary.

“That effort and commitment has not been properly recognised in the proposed distribution of financial compensation.

“Negotiations will continue this coming week and the Derry Board will continue to be constructive and supportive in the difficult circumstances that have arisen because of the pandemic.

“Hopefully, those efforts will be properly recognised in the continuing negotiations.”