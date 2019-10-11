News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Derrick Williams offers support for disgraced Kevin MacDonald

Derrick Williams offers support for disgraced Kevin MacDonald
By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Friday, October 11, 2019 - 05:10 AM

Former Aston Villa defender Derrick Williams has come out in support of disgraced youth boss Kevin MacDonald after the veteran coach was sacked by the club in August following an investigation into claims of bullying that stretched back over 25 years.

Gareth Farrelly, who graduated through the ranks under MacDonald in the mid-1990s and also earned six senior caps for the Republic of Ireland, last year revealed details of what he described as “a culture of verbal and physical bullying… a toxic, bullying culture for young players.”

Further accusations were subsequently levelled at MacDonald, who was also an assistant to Steve Staunton with Ireland between 2006-07, relating to 2015 and 2016, before Villa parted ways with their head of football development with immediate effect during the summer.

Williams, now with Blackburn Rovers, was speaking ahead of Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifier away to Georgia tomorrow and insisted he never suffered similar experiences to Farrelly, or those other victims, during his time under MacDonald from 2009-12.

“I was bit disappointed to be honest, as Kevin Mac was brilliant for me, him and Tony (McAndrew). I owed them a lot because of not only the player I am but man I am today. They were really good. I enjoyed playing for them both. I was a bit gutted for them,” Williams said.

They were a bit old school. I wouldn’t say it was bullying. If you did something wrong, they’d tell you. I thought that was perfect for me. And that’s what made my step to leave easier because when I went to first team football and someone gave me a bollocking I was used to it.

“You know it’s never personal. They got me ready for first team football, that’s what they are there for. One of the things I regret (is not being in touch since). I saw Tony at one of my games a few years ago. He was in the stands, but I didn’t get to say hello.”

READ MORE

Late Denmark goal consigns Northern Ireland U21s to first qualifying defeat

Williams, 26, feels he has been playing some of the best football of his career this season, since Rovers manager Tony Mowbray concentrated on using him as a left-sided centre back as opposed to a full back.

The Waterford native confirmed Ireland boss Mick McCarthy has told him he may be required to fill in for the suspended Enda Stevens, and he has no qualms about doing so considering he wasn’t originally selected.

“That was one of my goals this season — to get a solid place in this squad. I don’t want to be on standby like I was so here’s my chance.

“I saw Mick McCarthy saying earlier that with lads injured, it’s ‘his chance to take’. So I am 100% ready to do that.

I was a bit gutted that I was not in the first squad but I’m here now and I just want to impress the gaffer and show him what I can do.

Williams made his Ireland debut at left-back against France in Paris before last summer’s World Cup and revealed his frustration at not being able to use that as a catalyst for better things.

“Last year was a tough year for me as I kept getting injured. I’d play three games and then get injured for three games and it was an ongoing situation.

“I always knew that if I got fully fit and kept my head down then hopefully I would get back in. I think that now is the right time so I’m looking forward to trying to impress Mick and the staff and giving it a right go.”

READ MORE

Major injury blow for Greg Cunningham

More on this topic

Scott Hogan - A timely reminder from the forgotten manScott Hogan - A timely reminder from the forgotten man

Greening of Brighton a work in progressGreening of Brighton a work in progress

Green light for U21s but Parrott sees redGreen light for U21s but Parrott sees red

Ireland’s Conor Masterson bidding to keep tight leash on Azzurri’s Wolves star CutroneIreland’s Conor Masterson bidding to keep tight leash on Azzurri’s Wolves star Cutrone


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: fai

More in this Section

Green light for U21s but Parrott sees redGreen light for U21s but Parrott sees red

Late heartbreak for Northern Ireland as Dutch hit back for victoryLate heartbreak for Northern Ireland as Dutch hit back for victory

Kieffer Moore scores as Wales keep Euro 2020 hopes aliveKieffer Moore scores as Wales keep Euro 2020 hopes alive

Scotland defeated again after second-half capitulation in RussiaScotland defeated again after second-half capitulation in Russia


Lifestyle

Bestselling novelist Louise Doughty shares the books that have inspired her and what’s on her list to read.Writer Louise Doughty on the books that have shaped her life

Dear Parents — How would you like me to discipline your child? Would you in fact like me to discipline them at all? There are so many mixed messages out there, I could do with your help.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: How would you like me to discipline your child?

Many of us would like to write about a family member but have no idea how to go about it, which is why Gareth St John Thomas’ book will be such a helpful aid, says Ailin QuinlanKeep it in the family: How best to interview a relative

Question: I think I have met a man who could be ‘the one’. The only problem is that he has a really hairy back, and for me that is something of a deal breaker. Can I suggest that he has it waxed? Or is that offensive?Sex file: His hairy back is a turnoff

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »