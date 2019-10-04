News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Derby pair fined six weeks’ wages following drink-driving charge

Derby pair fined six weeks’ wages following drink-driving charge
By Press Association
Friday, October 04, 2019 - 10:36 PM

Derby have fined Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett the “equivalent of six weeks’ wages” and condemned the pair for bringing the club into disrepute following the “alcohol-related incident” of September 24.

Midfielder Lawrence, 25, and forward Bennett, 23, were charged with drink-driving after a crash in Derby’s Allestree area last week – a collision in which club captain and Republic of Ireland defender Richard Keogh suffered a serious leg injury.

Following a disciplinary hearing into the incident, Derby have fined both players the “maximum contractual limit” and told them to serve an “additional 80 hours of community and rehabilitation”, which includes a drink aware course.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “The club will not tolerate any of its players or staff behaving in a manner which puts themselves, their colleagues, and members of the general public at risk of injury or worse, or which brings the club into disrepute.

“Both Lawrence and Bennett are therefore being fined the equivalent of six weeks’ wages – the maximum contractual limit – and will serve an additional 80 hours of community and rehabilitation, which will include a drink aware course.

“The club will be making no further comment regards this matter.”

Bennett and Lawrence will appear in court to answer charges of drink-driving on October 15.

Bennett added: “On the night of Tuesday, September 24, I made huge mistakes after consuming alcohol. What I did was wrong.

“Being a footballer and someone who young fans look up to I know the example I set is key. I am ashamed. At 23 I am old enough, and I was brought up, to know better.

“I understand that such actions have serious consequences. I take full responsibility for my actions and accept the punishment that the club has issued.

“I have to and will learn from these events and will strive to be a better person.

“There’s no excuse for what I’ve done. I’m sorry to my family, my friends, the club, all Derby supporters and to the wider football community, I let you all down.”


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Derbyfootball

More in this Section

Letter from Japan: The search for tranquility is a fool's errandLetter from Japan: The search for tranquility is a fool's errand

Around the World Cup (Day 15)Around the World Cup (Day 15)

EFL football club advertising for Premier League-standard midfielderEFL football club advertising for Premier League-standard midfielder

Kevin De Bruyne ruled out of Wolves clash with groin injuryKevin De Bruyne ruled out of Wolves clash with groin injury


Lifestyle

Cork city set to spill some secrets over the weekend.From Copenhagen to Cork: City to listen up to Danish architecture and design expert

An insight into the world of gardening.Gardening Notes: Your guide to what's on

If you've grown chillies this year, you may want to know which chilli goes best in which dish, writes Hannah Stephenson.Hot tips on the perfect chillis

Don’t let mould or disease eat into bumper apple crops this October. Hannah Stephenson advises how to ensure your fruit keeps its bite.Don’t let mould or disease eat into bumper apple crops this October

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 02, 2019

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 23
  • 24
  • 37
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »