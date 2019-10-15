News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Derby duo avoid jail sentence

Derby duo avoid jail sentence
Conourihane and Tom Lawrence (right)
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 11:33 PM

By Dave Higgens

Derby County pair Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett have avoided prison after they admitted drink-driving over a crash which left their club captain and Republic of Ireland international Richard Keogh seriously injured.

Wales international Lawrence and Bennett were detained by police after the incident on the A6 near Allestree, Derby, shortly before midnight on September 24. Both players admitted drink-driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident when they appeared at Derby Magistrates Court today.

District Judge Jonathan Taaffee had warned the players that a prison sentence was an option, but the men walked free from court after probation services told the hearing of concerns they would struggle in custody.

He imposed a 12-month community order on both defendants, ordering them to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work, and banned them from driving for two years.

The judge told them both: “You are extremely fortunate to be here today. You had been drinking and have been involved in a road traffic collision that could have led to death. You are both intelligent and talented young men who have brought shame upon yourselves, your family, your profession, and your club.”

Taaffe said Derby fans would be “incredulous” at what they had done.

Midfielder Lawrence, 25, recorded a breath test reading of 58 microgrammes per 100ml and forward Bennett, 23, recorded a level of 64. The legal limit is 35.

Richard Keogh suffered a serious leg injury in the crash, involving a Range Rover Sport and a Mercedes, and could be out for the rest of the season.

More on this topic

Cuba Gooding Jr pleads not guilty to sex misconduct claimsCuba Gooding Jr pleads not guilty to sex misconduct claims

High Court judge makes orders requiring residents to vacate three central Dublin propertiesHigh Court judge makes orders requiring residents to vacate three central Dublin properties

'I'm not saying she was asking for it but she knew what she was doing': Defence lawyer at Cork rape trial'I'm not saying she was asking for it but she knew what she was doing': Defence lawyer at Cork rape trial

Man gets four months for 'nasty' assault with hammer that left cousin with head and arm injuriesMan gets four months for 'nasty' assault with hammer that left cousin with head and arm injuries


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

UEFA: Football family must 'wage war on the racists'UEFA: Football family must 'wage war on the racists'

Ireland one win away from sealing spot at Euro 2020 as Connolly set for first startIreland one win away from sealing spot at Euro 2020 as Connolly set for first start

Former Limerick manager joins Mike Quirke's Laois backroom teamFormer Limerick manager joins Mike Quirke's Laois backroom team

Mings stands tall as England debut is marred by racist abuseMings stands tall as England debut is marred by racist abuse


Lifestyle

To instantly power up your look, veer towards the hard shoulder.Bold shoulder: How to instantly power up your look

Plums are a wonderful autumn fruit, useful for all sorts of recipes both sweet and savoury. In Ireland we are blessed with wonderfully sweet plums.Currabinny Cooks: Juicy plums work for both sweet and savoury dishes

The rise of home skincare devices doesn't mean that salons and clinics no longer serve a purpose.The Skin Nerd: Don’t try this at home — new treatments in the salon

Millions of gamers watched Fortnite reach breaking point on Sunday night, with ten seasons of mysterious storyline culminating in meteors hitting the island and everything disappearing.GameTech: End of beginning for Fortnite as Chapter 2 finally goes live

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »