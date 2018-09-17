Home»Sport

Derby boss Frank Lampard charged by FA over Rotherham red card

Monday, September 17, 2018 - 01:15 PM

Derby manager Frank Lampard has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association following his side’s Championship defeat to Rotherham on Saturday.

The former Chelsea and England midfielder was sent from the dugout in the 77th minute of the Rams’ 1-0 loss at the New York Stadium.

Lampard left his technical area to complain about a decision and was swiftly dismissed by referee Peter Bankes.

County were trailing at the time following a Ryan Manning penalty and were down to 10 men after Tom Lawrence saw red for a late tackle on Richie Towell.

A statement on the FA spokesperson Twitter account read: “Derby County manager Frank Lampard has been charged following the game against Rotherham United on Saturday [15/09/18].

“It is alleged that his behaviour in the 77th minute amounted to improper conduct. He has until 6pm on Thursday [20/09/18] to respond to the charge.”

Lampard admitted after the game that he felt he was unfairly sent off.

He said: “I didn’t get a word from the ref. I need to go back to the rulebook myself because I do not want to be leaving the game.

“I was upset with a handball. If those are the rules, managers will get sent off every game.

“I like communication with officials, but there was none of that. It wasn’t a penalty. They got a soft one but we didn’t get one.”

- Press Association


