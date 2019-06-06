Denmark v Ireland: Where are the goals going to come from?

Taking a look at what to expect from tomorrow's Euro qualifier against Denmark.

REASONS TO BE CHEERFUL

The hoodoo has to end sometime

All was going well for Martin O'Neill's Ireland until disaster struck a half hour into the World Cup play-off second leg 20 months ago.

Two rematches in the Nations League last year didn’t result in revenge as both finished scoreless.

Here’s another chance.

The Mick magic

A new man is at the helm and he’s brought some respectability back to the Irish team.

His team were efficient rather than effervescent in the wins over Gibraltar and Georgia in March but the two-week build-up to this test afforded him scope to put his shape on the team.

Sean Maguire

The Kilkenny native didn’t get much of an opportunity under O’Neill but McCarthy likes what he sees of the Preston North End attacker.

Shane Long’s latest injury-enforced withdrawal creates a vacancy alongside David McGoldrick that Maguire would love to fill.

REASONS TO BE FEARFUL

The great Danes

There’s an air of expectation around this Denmark team, mainly from their incredible unbeaten run and performance at the World Cup.

In Russia, they only bowed out at the last-16 stage to eventual runners-up Croatia on penalties.

Otherwise, the full Denmark team (not the Futsal one deputising for striking players in September) haven’t lost in open play for 26 matches.

Where are the goals going to come from?

Midfielders Jeff Hendrick and Conor Hourihane supplied the winners in the March double-header but Ireland will need firepower from their frontmen.

Whether it’s Maguire or McGoldrick, they need to start chipping in.

Christian Eriksen

The most talented player on the pitch tonight is capable of being the

matchwinner again.

Like many of his Denmark colleagues, he’s found facing Ireland to be a frustration, spiking his determination to cut them down again.

THREE KEY BATTLES

Enda Stevens v Yussuf Poulsen

Poulsen is an attacker in the news and one Ireland will need to mind tonight.

Based in Germany with RB Leipzig, he could move to one of the bigger Bundesliga this summer.

And Mick McCarthy pinpointed the gangly frontman in his pre-match musings, fully aware how Denmark tend to use his height on the right wing to launch attacks in the air.

Stevens, Ireland’s new established left-back, will have his work cut out.

Glenn Whelan v Christian Eriksen

Eriksen has only played 45 minutes in the Uefa Nations League matches between the sides last year but everyone remembers the impact he made in November 2017.

Having this week suggested an intention to depart Tottenham, his list of admirers would expand with another masterclass.

Whelan, should be retain his place, will be tasked with minimising that risk to Ireland.

We can expect the holding midfielder to act as a shield in front of the back four.

Henrik Dalsgaard v James McClean

Dalsgaard pinched a point for the Danes in Switzerland last time out but the main duty of the Brentford right-back will be to keep pace with winger McClean.

The Derryman scored vital winners on the road in Cardiff and Vienna during the last qualifying campaign and is due a good performance following a patchy season for Stoke City.

Dalsgaard will know what he’s dealing with from their duels in the Championship.