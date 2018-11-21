Dejected Duffy hoping he’s seen the last of Danish pastings

By John Fallon

Shane Duffy admits he’ll be hoping to avoid Denmark in next week’s Euro 2020 qualification draw after having his fill of Age Hareide’s side in the past year.

Ireland have failed to beat the Danes in four matches over the 12 months and the centre-back admits he still feels the hurt of a 5-1 pasting in the World Cup play-off.

With Ireland confirmed as third seeds for the qualification draw on Sunday week in Dublin and the Danes, another meeting for the third competition on the spin is a possibility.

Hareide’s side seemed to be in second gear during Monday’s stalemate in Aarhus, outplaying Ireland without needing to win the match.

Seven points from their previous three games had wrapped up top spot in the UEFA Nations League group, allowing them to experiment and substitute their tired talisman Christen Eriksen at half-time.

Denmark, with their full squad available, remain far superior to Ireland, a fact Duffy all but confessed in outlining who he’s not prefer, rather than prefer, in new campaign kicking off next March.

“I know we’ve drawn three of the four games against Denmark but hopefully we don’t get them again in the Euros draw,” said the Brighton and Hove Albion powerhouse.

The Derryman was trying to pluck out highlights from an horrendous year, the worst for an Ireland team in terms of results since 1982.

His department have steadied the ship. From being ripped apart in a 4-1 defeat to Wales 10 weeks ago, a semblance of solidity has returned.

While they’ve conceded just twice in five matches, Ireland have scored only once at the other end.

The 26-year-old realises they can’t depend merely on defensive rigidity to turn their fortunes around from the low base they occupy.

“Denmark put us under a lot of pressure on Monday night and we’re not happy with the lack of chances created for the lads up front,” he explained.

I feel for the lads up front. We’re not giving them much service, forcing them to feed off scraps.

“That has to change.

“I can’t come away just from a 0-0 draw believing everything is gleaming.

“It’s different for me because I’m just concentrating on keeping the back door shut, not conceding.

“Denmark caught us out a couple of times and we could have lost the match.

“We’ve a lot to improve on going forward because they had a lot of attempts and we didn’t.

“Of course, the hurt from the defeat to Denmark last year is still there but I’m hurting now too from this current year.

“As footballers, we have to try switch off an get back into the mode of club football for a game on Saturday.” Duffy is anxious to move on from a run that has seen Ireland win just four out of 20 games in 2017 and 2018.

“We’re not stupid,” he affirmed.

“This hasn’t been a good year by our standards but we’ve the draw to look forward to.

We qualified for the last Euros and came within game of reaching the World Cup but we’ve lost a few attacking players.

“Hopefully, the new lads can benefit from this year and use it for the new campaign starting in March.

Captain Séamus Coleman is also aware of the team’s failings, yet feels the flak heaped on the Ireland players this year can have a galvanising effect.

The Everton man has been the first to admit that the displays have been substandard. He’s of the view that the players, rather than the under-fire manager O’Neill, should be held responsible.

“Maybe the bit of a battering we have got all year has brought the team together,” he claimed.

“Every player will tell you they don’t like to be criticised but it’s definitely made us stronger.

I’ll not be criticising any player in the squad but this is the big time football because international football is massive.

“Pressure comes in every game. The media are watching our every move on the pitch and we’ve to take the good with the bad.”

Coleman indicated the lack of sharpness apparent in Ireland’s nine matches could be down to the struggles of some players to get regular game-time at their clubs.

“It’s very easy to be on the bench at club level, then expect to come into the camp and liven things up,” he suggested. “Lads not playing need to get into their teams.”