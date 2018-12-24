NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Defoe receives League Cup winners’ medal 10 years after Wembley final

Monday, December 24, 2018 - 04:37 PM

Jermain Defoe has been presented with a League Cup winners’ medal more than 10 years after helping Tottenham lift the trophy.

England striker Defoe played for Spurs up until the semi-final stage of the competition in 2007-08, but was transferred to Portsmouth less than a month before the Wembley final.

The 36-year-old, who scored in the fifth round success at Manchester City that season, cheered his former club on to a 2-1 extra-time victory over Chelsea.

“I remember contributing to help the boys get to that stage and after that it was actually nice to sit back and watch the lads go on to lift the trophy,” Defoe told the English Football League’s website.

“It’s obviously a nice feeling to have been a part of the history of that club, such a big club that had been used to winning competitions over the previous years. It’s special.”

Defoe, now with Bournemouth, was presented with the medal at the Vitality Stadium by the EFL’s head of youth development David Wetherall.

“At the end of the day, they’re all your friends and you still want them to win, to get your medal,” he added.

“It was a great performance against a top Chelsea team, so to win it in the way they did was brilliant.”

- Press Association


