Defeat of Limerick FC keeps Dundalk double dream on track

Limerick 0 - 4 Dundalk

By Bernard O’Neill

Dundalk kept their hopes of League and Cup double alive after a four-star performance against Limerick FC at the Markets Field last night.

Strikes from two-goal Pat Hoban, John Moutney and George Kelly settled a one-sided affair in front of a low attendance for an FAI Cup quarter-final at the Garryowen venue.

The Premier Division leaders huffed and puffed their way to a 1-0 victory against Tommy Barrett’s side, who arguably deserved something from the fixture, at the Markets Field eight days ago in the league. And Limerick, as they did in that game, made an encouraging start last evening, Will Fitzgerald making ground down the wing but his cross was nodded clear by Brian Gartland well inside the area.

The visitors struck after just five minutes, Hoban silencing the home fans with a low finish to net his 26th goal of the season after good work from Robbie Benson and Ronan Murray.

Hoban almost doubled that advantage two minutes later but his header from a Michael Duffy cross drifted just wide of the post with Limerick keeper Tommy Holland well beaten.

Limerick’s young outfit forced the first corner of the game 15 minutes in, but Darren Murphy’s flag kick drifted out for a throw to Dundalk who worked their way upfield, with Duffy heading wide.

Hoban added his second midway through the half after his header from a Dane Massey cross was adjudged to have crossed the line.

Moutney made it 3-0 – and 19 goals scored against Limerick this season - nine minutes from the break from a Massey pass and Holland denied Hoban a first half hat-trick three minute from the break.

Duffy sent one flying over the bar shortly after half-time, and Karl O’Sullivan, whose pace caused problems from the visitors when he did get the ball at his feet, blasted straight at Rogers while Limerick did have the ball in the net but the goal was disallowed for pushing.

Limerick captain Shane Duggan went close before Kelly, who replaced Hoban, drilled low and hard into the net to more or less seal the win 20 minutes from time after Brian Gartland broke from the back.

Rogers, a spectator most of the evening, saved brilliantly from Barry Maguire late on to deny Limerick the consolation of their first goal of the season against Dundalk in five league and cup games.

LIMERICK FC: Holland, Brouder, Kennedy, Tracey, Maguire, Duggan, Coleman, Murphy , O’Sullivan, Fitzgerald, Ellis Subs used Dennehy for (Fitzgerald 75), Morrissey for (Ellis 75), Barry for (O’Sullivan 85).

DUNDALK: Rogers, Cleary, Gannon, Gartland, Massey, Duffy, Benson, McEleney, Moutney, Hoban, Murray.

Ref: D Tomney