Defeat in Naples not the present Jurgen Klopp wanted

By Chris Hatherall

Just five days shy of his third anniversary as Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp was given a nasty reality check with this difficult, late defeat in Naples, just when his team was meant to be preparing for champions Manchester City.

For long periods it seemed Liverpool were heading for the same 0-0 scoreline which Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho was castigated for 24 hours earlier, but in fact it turned out even worse as the Anfield side dropped all three points and left Italy empty handed.

The reality is the game itself was no more entertaining, no more enjoyable than the slog United fans had to go through as Alexis Sanchez and co struggled to piece three passes together in Group H; so how are we to judge it?

Certainly, Liverpool know they will have to play far, far better when City arrive at Anfield on Sunday for a title six-pointer; and the performance plays into the hands of those who still say they are too porous and nervous at the back to win the big trophies.

What’s certain is that even before Insigne’s later winner it was a difficult watch. At times the defending was desperate and there were long periods in the second half when Liverpool struggled to get on the ball.

There was character on show at least but it wasn’t the anniversary present that Kopp was looking for.

Klopp, remember, officially signed for Liverpool on 8 October 2015, agreeing a three-year deal worth a reported €8m a year from Borussia Dortmund. He has since extended that contract, of course, and his current deal runs until 2022, but reaching the end of a three-year cycle still seems like a good moment to assess his progress.

The report is still positive, that’s for certain, despite disappointment in Italy, but the stakes are also high; three years in and Liverpool’s owners must feel that, with the spade work done, it will soon be time to bring home the trophies their investment and strategic planning deserves.

Liverpool fans will hope this is just a blip, because when you compare the way Klopp and Liverpool have gone about their business with how Manchester United have floundered about in the transfer market without a plan, the difference is quite staggering.

Jose Mourinho has only been in the hot seat at Old Trafford eight months less than his north-west rival — and yet he still doesn’t have an effective system at Manchester United, hasn’t instilled the same team spirit and certainly hasn’t carried supporters with him in the same way as Klopp.

Looking at the team line up in Naples you could almost see each part of the jigsaw and how it was designed to fit together. Mane was signed for his pace, Salah for his genius and clever feet, Van Dijk to be the leader at the back, Alisson to end years of goalkeeping problems and Keita to add bite and energy in midfield.

Napoli is not an easy place to play, however, and Liverpool suffered a painful lesson. The fans are loud, passionate and intense, the team a rising force under Carlo Ancelotti — and, like Liverpool, a glorious past hangs in the air, driving them on.

Klopp felt it the last time he managed a team there, being sent off at the Stadio San Paolo in 2013 for berating the fourth official.

There’s no Maradona in Napoli any more but the Italians are still tricky customers and Liverpool handled the occasion well to start with, even when losing key midfielder Naby Keita to injury early on.

Even when the hosts had the better of the early chances there was no sense of panic, although the longer the game when on the harder it was for Liverpool to relax and the more nervy it became.

There’s a sense that every match is a test for the Reds this season because in many ways this team is treading new ground. Serious title contenders for the first time since Klopp’s arrival, their reputation in Europe back on track after reaching last year’s final — and with a strong enough squad to challenge on all fronts. This is the time to judge them — and on this occasion, it wasn’t so good.

To Klopp’s credit, he has not allowed that pressure to prevent him utilising young talent alongside his big stars. Joe Gomez was excellent in defence in Naples and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who produced one vital late sliding tackle keep Liverpool level in the second half, has been impressive all season.

It was a case of all hands to the pump as Napoli dominated for long periods. Goalkeeper Alisson saved from Arkadiusz Milik in the first half and Fabian Ruiz in the second to underline what a difference he has made since arriving in the summer. When he couldn’t get there the woodwork saved him when Dries Mertens rattled the crossbar.

But there was still time for Napoli to score a deserved winner — and that leaves Liverpool, now behind PSG in Group C, with plenty to think about as Klopp’s third birthday arrives this weekend.

Given everything that has gone into the project so far, 2019 is the year when they simply have to lift trophies; and they will need to be a whole lot better than this to do it.