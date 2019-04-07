NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Deeney brands Wolves star Jimenez a ‘loser’ over wrestling mask celebration

Sunday, April 07, 2019 - 09:34 PM

Watford captain Troy Deeney branded Wolves’ Raul Jimenez a “loser” and mocked his mask celebration after their dramatic FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Deeney said he would have ‘lost his head’ if he had noticed the Wolves star pulling on a wrestling-style mask to celebrate his 62nd-minute goal which put his side 2-0 up.

After watching a replay of the celebration on beIN Sports, Deeney said: “I’m glad he put that mask on – he could wear it out now as well, now he’s a loser. So, enjoy the mask – we got the victory.”

Deeney’s injury-time penalty dragged Watford level before Gerard Deulofeu’s goal in extra-time, his second of the game, completed his side’s stunning 3-2 comeback win.

Troy Deeney’s penalty kept Watford’s FA Cup dream alive (John Walton/PA)

Deeney stressed he is a big fan of Jimenez, who signed a permanent deal with Wolves earlier this week, but argued the Portuguese star’s celebrations were premature.

“He’s a top, top player,” added Deeney. “It was a great finish, but I didn’t see the mask thing. I’m quite happy I only saw it now because I probably would have lost my head if I saw that.

“I think you’ve got to wear the mask and do all that stuff when you know you’re going to win the game.”- Press Association

beIN SPORTSfootballRaul JimenezTroy DeeneyFA CupWatfordWolverhampton

