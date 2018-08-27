Declan Rice’s international future could be settled today as O'Neill set to name squad

By Nick Callow

Declan Rice’s international future could be settled today when Ireland manager Martin O’Neill announces his squad for the forthcoming internationals against Wales and Poland.

Declan Rice

The London-born West Ham teenager is also being courted by England as despite featuring in three matches for O’Neill’s men he has yet to play in a competitive tie.

Rice, 19, is said to want to commit to the country of his Cork grandparents but is rumoured to have been unsettled by stories of training ground rows and England’s interest.

His inclusion for the Nations League fixture against Wales on September 6 would seal his international fate, but there are concerns for both player and manager over what is best to do.

O’Neill’s worry appears to be the fact Rice, who was West Ham’s Young Player of the Year when he broke into the first team last season, is no longer assured of a place under new coach Manuel Pellegrini.

Rice made 31 senior appearances last season, including 26 in the Premier League, and also made his senior international debut for the Republic of Ireland, winning three caps.

But he has not been selected for the last two matches since being used in midfield in West Ham’s opening weekend thrashing by Liverpool.

That came after the versatile defender’s new agents WMG turned down a new contract offer in the summer and his future for both club and country could now be in doubt.

O’Neill was due to nip the uncertainty in the bud in a weekend meeting with the player, but he was unable to see the young star in action as, although he was recalled to Pellegrini’s squad, he was an unused substitute in the 3-1 defeat at Arsenal.

There is a good chance, however, he could feature in tomorrow night’s League Cup tie against Wimbledon.

Rice has previously said there is no decision to be made and has already committed internationally, but the fact O’Neill has spoken about having discussions with the player amid England’s approach indicates a level of uncertainty that can only be resolved by announcing today he will play him against Wales.