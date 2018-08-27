Declan Rice 'still deliberating' international future as Martin O'Neill names Ireland squad

Martin O'Neill has announced his provisional squad for the Republic of Ireland's Nations League opener against Wales and the international friendly with Poland next month.

A number of senior players who missed the friendlies against Turkey, France and United States return, while Preston forward Callum Robinson has made the panel for the first time.

He got an Irish passport through his Monaghan-born grandmother. He featured for an Ireland XI in the Scott Brown Testimonial in May.

O'Neill said: "I saw him recently against Norwich. He is a nice footballer. I will be encouraging him to take players on. That is what I want Robinson to do."

There is also a first senior call-up for goalkeeper Sean McDermott, who plays for Kristiansund BK in Norway's Eliteseruen.

The 25-year-old qualifies through his Donegal-born father and has represented Ireland at Under-17, U-19 and U-21 level.

However, O'Neill has said that Declan Rice, who has not been selected, is "still deliberating" over his international career.

The Ireland boss said he had spoken to Rice's family, saying: "His father is an absolute gentleman, he’s very keen for him to play for us too but the lad just needs a little bit more time."

Rice has already been capped by Ireland three times but has not yet played a competitive international, meaning he could still switch alliegance to England, the country of his birth.

"He is a young man. England have spoken to him. He is taking time to make his mind up. He has done brilliantly for us. I'm giving him a little bit of time.

"After the Turkey game his father was there and it was a joyous moment for them. We have done everything we can. He has been welcomed by the squad, the fans. He is taking time and I am respecting that."

O'Neill says he wants to call up Dundalk winger Michael Duffy but must wait until FIFA approve his international clearance to switch allegiance from Northern Ireland to the Republic.

Injury has ruled out Everton midfielder James McCarthy (leg), Robbie Brady, (ankle) Scott Hogan (groin), and Preston North End's Sean Maguire (hamstring)

The Ireland squad will report into camp on Sunday, September 2, before travelling to Cardiff on Tuesday, September 4, for the game against Wales.

The squad will then travel on to Poland ahead of the game on Tuesday, September 11.

Republic of Ireland provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Colin Doyle (Hearts), Sean McDermott (Kristiansund BK), Kieran O'Hara (Macclesfield Town*), Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Kevin Long, Stephen Ward (Burnley), John Egan, Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers), Greg Cunningham (Cardiff City)

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Brentford), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Shaun Williams (Millwall), David Meyler (Reading), Harry Arter (Cardiff City), Daryl Horgan (Hibernian), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City)

Forwards: Jonathan Walters (Burnley), Shane Long (Southampton), Graham Burke, Callum Robinson (Preston North End), Aiden O'Brien (Millwall)