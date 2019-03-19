NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Declan Rice says he is ‘bursting with pride’ after England call-up

Tuesday, March 19, 2019 - 09:38 PM

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is determined to look forward after earning a first England call-up, which had him “bursting with pride” and feeling better from illness.

The 20-year-old was named in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers after being granted FIFA clearance to switch international allegiance from Ireland.

Rice had appeared for Ireland’s youth teams and also won three senior caps, but they were all in friendlies, which meant he was clear for a change of representation.

It remains to be seen whether Southgate will throw the midfielder into action when England kick off their Group A campaign against the Czech Republic at Wembley before heading to Montenegro.

Rice, who was last week named Ireland’s Young Player of the Year, will take whatever opportunity he is given to impress following what had been a drawn-out international transfer.

“You can’t describe it. I just couldn’t believe it,” Rice said in an interview with the Football Association, broadcast via social media channels on Tuesday evening.

I've just got to look forward and forget about the past.

“I was ill the day last week that the squad got announced. My dad came home and we were watching the TV and it came up that I was in the squad.

“I was just bursting with pride. It’s everything that you’ve wanted to work for as a kid and it has come true. The call-up is one of the best feelings you’re ever going to feel.”

Southgate maintains Rice’s club form warranted his first England call-up, but offered no guarantees to the Hammers player.

“It was a really tough decision. I think everyone knows my situation with the Republic of Ireland. I’ve played there in the youth setup, but I had to make a decision that was best for me,” Rice said.

“As you can hear, I am English, I am from England and it was really good playing for Ireland.

“Now I’m just really looking forward to the future and pulling on the England shirt. I’ve just got to look forward and forget about the past.”

- Press Association

