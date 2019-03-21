Declan Rice apologises for pro-IRA tweet

Declan Rice has issued an apology for posting support for the IRA three and a half years ago on social media.

The three-time capped Ireland international has switched allegiance to England, but social media posts he made while representing Ireland at youth level have been circulated in recent days.

In one Twitter reply to an Ireland U17 team-mate in 2015, Rice wrote: “UP THE RA – Wait til we draw England.”

Now on England duty ahead of Friday's international with the Czech Republic, Rice has issued an apology on Instagram, claiming he was attempting to show support for his Ireland teammates.

Here’s Declan Rice’s statement on his 2015 “up the RA” Instagram comments#martinbrennan pic.twitter.com/u7pPOWa0w9— Off The Ball (@offtheball) March 21, 2019

"I am aware that a poorly expressed comment I made when I was a junior player has been circulated on social media.

"I recognise now that my attempt to show support for my teammates at the time could be negatively interpreted.

"While my naive words were not meant to be a political opinion and do not represent who I am, I sincerely apologise for any offence caused."

The Football Association has confirmed it is aware of Rice's historic posts.

"We are aware of the matter and will be writing to him to remind him of his responsibilities," said an official.