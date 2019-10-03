News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dean Henderson backed for England call-up by Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder

By Press Association
Thursday, October 03, 2019 - 12:13 PM

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is hoping goalkeeper Dean Henderson can end a testing week by winning his first senior England call-up.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate will name his squad for this month’s Euro qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria on Thursday.

And Wilder believes Southgate will overlook Henderson’s glaring error last weekend, which cost the Blades a point in their 1-0 home defeat to Liverpool, when considering whether to include the 22-year-old.

“If he gets in that’s great,” said Wilder, whose side will bid to bounce back at Watford on Saturday.

“I think Gareth looks at the bigger picture as well and knows that a young man will make mistakes and how does he recover from it?

“I’ve got to say (Dean) has made a couple of mistakes in his time and he’s recovered wonderfully well.

“I remember a mistake he made against Leeds United and he came roaring back and he made a mistake against Aston Villa and he came roaring back.

“I’ve absolutely no problem with Dean and I should imagine from Gareth’s point of view, he’ll look at the bigger picture as well.

“If he gets in, brilliant and if he doesn’t that’s not the end of his football career.”

Wilder responded to Henderson’s gaffe against Liverpool by saying he would not be consoling the on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper.

His tough stance sparked a big debate among Blades fans, with some criticising Wilder’s man-management skills.

“Sometimes people say things to create debate and drag something out,” Wilder said. “Maybe it was a slow week for people, but I didn’t think there was anything in it.

“It was how we manage. The players, Dean included, are mentally very tough, from where they’ve come from, the journey they’ve been on.

“Bits and pieces that get picked up on, some I agree on, some I disagree on and some I think is total noise and nonsense, so that’s where I’m at with it.

“I’ve got to say though, that I’m the biggest supporter of these players by a million miles, myself and my staff.”

Henderson returned to Bramall Lane in the summer for his second season-long loan after playing a key role in the Blades’ automatic promotion.

“Dean knows from an individual point of view there’s no hiding place,” Wilder added. “He moves on, we all move on.

“He knows it’s a tough week for him and there’s nobody more disappointed than him, but that’s the lonely world of a football goalkeeper.”

Wilder confirmed he had no new injury problems for the trip to Vicarage Road.

David McGoldrick will not recover from a groin injury in time, but fellow striker Billy Sharp returns to contention following suspension.

Chris WilderDean HendersonGareth SouthgatePremier LeagueSheff UtdWatfordWatford vs Sheff UtdTOPIC: Soccer

