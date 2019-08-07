News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Deals which could be done before Thursday’s transfer deadline

Deals which could be done before Thursday’s transfer deadline
By Press Association
Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 01:19 PM

The transfer window for Premier League clubs shuts on Thursday and there are plenty of deals still to be done.

Here, PA takes a look at some moves that could happen before the 5pm deadline.

Paulo Dybala – Juventus to Tottenham

Paulo Dybala has been linked with Manchester United and Spurs (Martin Rickett/PA)
Paulo Dybala has been linked with Manchester United and Spurs (Martin Rickett/PA)

After a protracted proposed move to Manchester United fell through, Tottenham are believed to have stepped up their interest in bringing the Argentina international to London. A fee north of £65million has reportedly been agreed, which would make him a club record signing, if wages and a tricky issue with his image rights can be agreed. This is one that will push the deadline close if it is going to happen.

Wilfried Zaha – Crystal Palace to Everton

Zaha’s future has hogged the column inches all summer as Arsenal were keen to take him to the Emirates, but were put off by his price tag and signed Pepe instead. Step forward Everton. The Toffees are very interested in Zaha and are reported to have had a £70million bid rejected. Palace are steadfast in the fee they want for him, so it remains to be seen whether Everton go back in with more money before 5pm on Thursday.

Joao Cancelo – Juventus to Man City

The move for Cancelo is just awaiting the finishing touches and should be done with plenty of time to spare. The Juventus defender will head to the Premier League for a reported £27million, with Danilo going the other way.

James McCarthy – Everton to Crystal Palace

In a separate deal to Everton’s pursuit of Zaha, Palace want to bring McCarthy to Selhurst Park. The 28-year-old will only cost in the region of £3-5million and will help bolster the numbers for Roy Hodgson.

James Tarkowski – Burnley to Leicester

With £80million from the sale of Harry Maguire to Manchester United burning a hole in their pocket, Leicester are looking for a replacement and have eyed the Burnley defender. It is reported that an initial bid of £20million was knocked back by the Clarets, but the Foxes could well return with a higher offer.

- Press Association

More on this topic

USI deputy accuses colleges of introducing 'hefty rent increases before they are capped'USI deputy accuses colleges of introducing 'hefty rent increases before they are capped'

I don’t understand fans’ unrest, says Newcastle midfielder RitchieI don’t understand fans’ unrest, says Newcastle midfielder Ritchie

Your go-to guide for expert advice on DIY flower arrangingYour go-to guide for expert advice on DIY flower arranging

Bafta adds first new award category in 20 yearsBafta adds first new award category in 20 years

James TarkowskiJoao CanceloPaulo DybalaWilfried ZahaPremier League

More in this Section

Dublin Horse Show set to welcome 100,000 people to the RDSDublin Horse Show set to welcome 100,000 people to the RDS

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Gary Breen: Brace for Premier League pace, JohnGary Breen: Brace for Premier League pace, John

Double-jobbing won’t be a problem for natural leader Keane, says DunneDouble-jobbing won’t be a problem for natural leader Keane, says Dunne


Lifestyle

Carol O’Callaghan gets expert advice on DIY flower arranging using everything from a gift bouquet to garden offerings, and learns how they can be deployed to enhance the home interior.Your go-to guide for expert advice on DIY flower arranging

Although at the forefront of a booming tech industry, Washington state’s largest city is also steeped in nostalgia, says Sarah Marshall.Coffee, grunge and killer whales: 5 reasons why Seattle is naturally charming

French Alpine resorts Tignes and Courchevel are much more than winter ski destinations, says Ben Mitchell.5 pulse-pumping summer adventure activities to try in the French Alps

Dr Shelby Harris is on a mission to help women get better quality sleep. Lisa Salmon finds out more.5 ways to tackle insomnia by improving your sleep ‘stimulus control’, according to an expert

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »