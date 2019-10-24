News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

De Jong relieved after ‘lucky’ win for Barca

De Jong relieved after ‘lucky’ win for Barca
By Press Association
Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 06:54 AM

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong said his side were “lucky” to come away with all three points after a 2-1 win at Slavia Prague.

Lionel Messi put the visitors up inside three minutes at the Sinobo Stadium and became the first player to score in 15 consecutive seasons of the Champions League.

Czech champions Slavia deservedly levelled through Jan Boril early in the second half, but Barca an own goal from Peter Olayinka ensured Barca went top of group F.

Speaking after the match, De Jong said: “I think we were a bit lucky today.

“They did good, we were not good enough especially on the ball and then (in terms of) pressure it was not our best game.

“But at the end we won an away game in the Champions League so we are happy about this.

“Sometimes you have games like this. Hopefully not too many this season but today was one of them.”

Victory for Ernesto Valverde’s men moved them on to seven points from three European fixtures and above Borussia Dortmund on the table following the German club’s 2-0 loss to Inter Milan at the San Siro.

Slavia, meanwhile, were left with nothing to show from a positive performance and slip to the bottom of the standings on a solitary point.

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi scored early (Petr David Jose/AP)
Barcelona’s Lionel Messi scored early (Petr David Jose/AP)

In-form Barcelona wasted little time asserting themselves on the contest and went ahead when Messi seized on sloppy play from Petr Sevcik to claim his 113th Champions League goal.

The Argentinian anticipated a loose pass from the Czech midfielder and, after exchanging passes with Arthur, emphatically slotted a composed first-time finish into the bottom left corner.

But the hosts quickly regained composure and had the better of the first-half chances as Marc-Andre Ter Stegen was forced into a string of fine saves.

The hosts continued to rattle Barcelona and were rewarded with a deserved equaliser five minutes after the restart.

Slavia’s Jan Boril celebrates after scoring (Petr David Josek/AP)
Slavia’s Jan Boril celebrates after scoring (Petr David Josek/AP)

Masopust made amends for squandering his earlier chance, chesting down a long ball forward and producing a perfectly weighted pass for left-back Boril to poke beyond Ter Stegen.

Barca were on the back foot but regained the lead against the run of play seven minutes later thanks to a large slice of luck.

Former Liverpool forward Suarez, without an away goal in the Champions League for more than four years, attempted to divert a deep Messi free-kick back across goal and saw the ball take a heavy deflection into the net off the unfortunate Olayinka.

Slavia manager Jindrich Trpisovsky was quoted on the club’s website saying: “If you have to lose, you should lose in this style.

“When we have five chances and we don’t score, it hurts, because we know that every mistake we make and every chance by our opponent is dangerous.

“Jan Boril is the only winner on our side tonight, it will always be written in history that he scored against Barcelona.

“But if you waste chances in the last minutes that could equalise against Barcelona, it will stay inside you for a long time.”

More on this topic

Conte urges Inter to continue Champions League journey after Dortmund winConte urges Inter to continue Champions League journey after Dortmund win

'I'll show you who's a cripple': Souness opens up about famous Galatasaray flag planting'I'll show you who's a cripple': Souness opens up about famous Galatasaray flag planting

Champions League future not set to be immediately resolvedChampions League future not set to be immediately resolved

Premier League given assurances over Champions League placesPremier League given assurances over Champions League places


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

BarcelonaFrenkie De JongLionel MessiSlavia PragueUEFA Champions LeagueSlavia Prague vs BarcelonaEden ArenaTOPIC: Champions League

More in this Section

Tottenham need to back up Red Star Belgrade triumph in Premier League – KaneTottenham need to back up Red Star Belgrade triumph in Premier League – Kane

England stamp out penalties with training-ground regimeEngland stamp out penalties with training-ground regime

Wales and South Africa’s route to the Rugby World Cup semi-finalsWales and South Africa’s route to the Rugby World Cup semi-finals

England and New Zealand’s route to the Rugby World Cup semi-finalsEngland and New Zealand’s route to the Rugby World Cup semi-finals


Lifestyle

Three writers take on the stylish Netflix star’s debut cookbook. This is how we fared….This is what happened when we put Queer Eye presenter Antoni Porowski’s debut cookbook to the test

Ben Mitchell explores the peaceful forest tracks and quiet country roads of Smaland, a magnet for mountain and road bike enthusiasts.Why Sweden’s answer to Tuscany is a cyclist’s dream

The Egyptian resort town’s airports have worked on upgrading security, and are in a position to welcome flights once more.Why you should put Sharm el-Sheikh back on your holiday destination bucket list

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »