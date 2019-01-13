NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
De Gea’s divine performance boosts Solskjaer as Manchester United beat Tottenham

Sunday, January 13, 2019 - 06:52 PM

David De Gea produced one of the finest goalkeeping displays in many a year as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer overcame Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham to become the first manager in Manchester United’s history to win their first six matches in charge.

Sunday’s eagerly-anticipated Premier League encounter pitted the bookmakers’ favourites to permanently replace Jose Mourinho against one another as a packed Wembley witnessed a clash that lived up to the billing.

Marcus Rashford’s splendid strike from an equally impressive Paul Pogba pass sealed United’s 1-0 win in the capital, but De Gea will take the headlines after an incredible display that left Pochettino, the frontrunner to take over at Old Trafford this summer, in disbelief.

If it was not his hands, the Spaniard got there with his feet to stop the Spurs onslaught in a remarkable second half.

De Gea had made 11 saves by the time the full-time whistle went in a captivating match at Wembley, where Solskjaer wrote his name into the history books by extending his 100 per cent record in a sixth match in all competitions.

There were impressive attacking flashes from United and impressive resolve in front of Sir Alex Ferguson, who saw the goalkeeper he brought in from Atletico Madrid in 2011 take the headlines with a breathtaking performance.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Premier LeagueTottenham Hotspur vs Man UtdTottenham Hotspur Stadium

