De Gea signs new long-term Manchester United contract

By Press Association
Monday, September 16, 2019 - 03:52 PM

David De Gea has signed a new long-term contract with Manchester United.

De Gea, 28, who was out of contract at the end of the season, had been linked with a return to Spain with Real Madrid for several years but has put pen to paper on a new four-year deal.

The deal keeps the Spain international at the club until at least June 2023, with an option to extend for a further year.

De Gea joined United from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has made 367 appearances for the club.

De Gea said: “It has been a privilege to spend eight years at this great club and the opportunity to continue my career at Manchester United is a genuine honour.

“Since I arrived here, I could never have imagined I would play over 350 games for this club. Now my future is fixed, all I want is to help this team achieve what I believe we can and win trophies again, together.”

De Gea has won the Premier League, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Europa League since arriving at Old Trafford.

Now my future is fixed, all I want is to help this team achieve what I believe we can and win trophies again, together

The Spain international added: “I still feel that I have so much more to achieve at the club and I truly believe that Manchester United can build on the club’s tradition of success and reward our fans for their support.

“I am committed to continue repaying the fans for all of the care that they’ve shown me during the good times and the bad.”

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he rated De Gea as the world’s best goalkeeper.

Solskjaer added: “I am delighted that David has committed his long-term future to the club. Over recent years, David has proved himself to be the best in the world and a vital part of our plans as we look to take Manchester United back to where it belongs.

“David is a fantastic person and his outstanding quality provides the perfect base to our defence.

“Over his time here, David has really understood the values of playing for Manchester United and now represents everything you want in a goalkeeper.

“As a player he is still hugely determined and hungry to achieve more. We all look forward to working together to meet those ambitions over the coming years.”

- Press Association

