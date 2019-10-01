News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

De Bruyne ruled out of Manchester City’s clash with Dinamo Zagreb

De Bruyne ruled out of Manchester City’s clash with Dinamo Zagreb
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 01, 2019 - 06:53 PM

Kevin De Bruyne has been ruled out of Manchester City’s Champions League clash against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday with a groin injury, the club have announced.

The Belgium playmaker missed a training session on Monday, fuelling speculation he had suffered an injury before being substituted late in Saturday’s Premier League game at Everton.

The club have not put a timeframe on how long the 28-year-old will be out of action but he is now doubtful for Sunday’s clash with Wolves.

De Bruyne had been in fine form in the opening weeks of the season after an injury-ravaged 2018-19 campaign.

READ MORE

Walcott on track to recover from head injury within a week

More on this topic

Pep Guardiola wants to ‘seduce’ City fans with Champions League performancesPep Guardiola wants to ‘seduce’ City fans with Champions League performances

Bernardo Silva writes to FA expressing regret for controversial Mendy tweetBernardo Silva writes to FA expressing regret for controversial Mendy tweet

Guardiola comes to the defence of Bernardo Silva over controversial tweetGuardiola comes to the defence of Bernardo Silva over controversial tweet

Hat-trick hero Bernardo Silva: Manchester City wanted to put on a showHat-trick hero Bernardo Silva: Manchester City wanted to put on a show


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

footballKevin De BruyneUEFA Champions LeagueDinamo ZagrebMan CityMan City vs Dinamo ZagrebEtihad StadiumTOPIC: Manchester City FC

More in this Section

Audit into FAI finances delayed 'in light of recent developments'Audit into FAI finances delayed 'in light of recent developments'

Scotland boss Steve Clarke responds to Steven Gerrard criticismScotland boss Steve Clarke responds to Steven Gerrard criticism

Ireland confident Joey Carbery can shine at nineIreland confident Joey Carbery can shine at nine

Peter Schmeichel criticises Paul Pogba’s ‘weird’ performance against ArsenalPeter Schmeichel criticises Paul Pogba’s ‘weird’ performance against Arsenal


Lifestyle

Football is a game of two haves — the ‘haves’ and the ‘have nots’. There is always a champion and a loser. There is always a veteran and a youngster. And there are always the rich, and the poor.Player packs and the problem with FIFA

What distinguishes farmhouse cheddar from the more available dairy version?It’s all in the milk: Differences between farmhouse cheddar and dairy version

As they celebrate four decades of Cork Folk Festival, organisers William ‘Hammy’ Hammond and Jim Walsh select some standout memories, writesCork Folk Festival: Forty years of music and fine fun

Rory Cowan pays tribute to his beloved mother Esther, and makes us chuckle along the way, in Mrs Cowan’s Boy, a new book about his relationship with his biggest supporter.Family guy: Rory Cowan writes a love letter to the power of family

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »