News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Dawson swaps West Brom for Watford

Monday, July 01, 2019 - 04:02 PM

Watford have completed the signing of defender Craig Dawson from West Brom for an undisclosed fee.

Centre-back Dawson has agreed a four-year deal at Vicarage Road to become the Premier League club’s first summer signing.

The 29-year-old scored three times in 45 appearances in all competitions for the Baggies last season as they reached the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-finals.

“The club wishes Craig and his family all the very best in the future,” read a statement on West Brom’s website.

Dawson joined West Brom from Rochdale in 2010 but initially remained on loan at Spotland.

The former England Under-21 international, who had a temporary spell with Bolton in 2013, played 225 times for the Baggies, scoring 15 goals.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Rashford signs up for four more years at Manchester United

More on this topic

Slaven Bilic ‘didn’t think twice’ about accepting West Brom job

Jay Rodriguez and Harvey Barnes on target as West Brom edge struggling Ipswich

West Brom hit back to draw at Sheffield Wednesday

No Bolton reunion for Meite

Premier LeagueWatfordTOPIC: West Bromwich Albion FC

More in this Section

Lampard excused from Derby training to finalise Chelsea switch

Here is the draw for round 4 of the All-Ireland football qualifiers

Rafael Benitez: Newcastle did not share my vision for the club’s future

Kevin Durant to sign for Brooklyn Nets


Lifestyle

Fishing for fun - Kids will be hooked by salmon event

Keeper of the flame on Roancarrigmore Island

Danes put in their spoke

Visiting Namibia raisesan ethical issue

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 29, 2019

    • 7
    • 12
    • 35
    • 40
    • 44
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »