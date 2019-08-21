News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Davide Zappacosta makes Roma loan move after signing new Chelsea contract

By Press Association
Wednesday, August 21, 2019 - 07:55 PM

Chelsea full-back Davide Zappacosta has signed a one-year contract extension with the Blues and has joined Roma on loan until January.

The 27-year-old Italy international signed for Chelsea from Torino in a reported £23million deal in 2017.

But he made only four Premier League appearances last season under compatriot Maurizio Sarri, although he was a regular on the continent as Chelsea won the Europa League.

His move to Roma includes an option to extend the loan until the end of the season and Zappacosta is delighted to have sealed the Serie A switch.

“I am pleased to join Roma, after an experience overseas that helped me progress as both a player and a person,” Zappacosta told Roma’s website.

“Being able to play for a great club like this is a huge motivation – I cannot wait to start training alongside my new teammates.”

Zappacosta won the FA Cup and Europa League with Chelsea (David Davies/PA)
Roma sporting director Gianluca Petrachi, who worked with Zappacosta at Torino, added: “Compared with the player that I knew at Torino, now Roma are getting a player who has matured both as a player and a person after a valuable spell in another league.

“I am certain that Davide will be able to make an important contribution during the course of the season.”

Zappacosta’s new deal with Chelsea commits him to the club until June 2022.

- Press Association

