David Wagner not panicking despite Huddersfield’s slow start

David Wagner insists he was not alarmed by Huddersfield’s inauspicious start to the season after they produced a resolute display to clinch a 1-1 draw at injury-hit Everton.

The Terriers had collected just one point and as many goals from their opening three Premier League games but showed some defensive resilience to come away from Goodison Park with a share of the spoils.

It could have been even better for the visitors, at a ground where they have not won since 1937, after opening the scoring against the run of play in the 34th minute through Philip Billing, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalised less than two minutes later.

Strong performance away @ Everton .. My boy @BillingPhilip with the goal! pic.twitter.com/XdOK9hVujA — Mathias Zanka (@mzanka) September 1, 2018

Wagner said: “I have every confidence that we are competitive and that we have a chance in the Premier League to reach our target which is that we have a third Premier League season in a row.

“This dressing room has the spirit, the attitude, the desire and the passion that you need.

“I have everything that I need. Anything else, we will work on and improve and this is why we have not panicked and will not panic whatever happens over this season.”

Huddersfield largely nullified the attacking intent of Everton, who mustered only one shot on target all afternoon.

Marco Silva and David Wagner on the touchline at Goodison Park (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Huddersfield head coach added: “It was a deserved point for us, it was a good point, for sure, everybody knows how difficult it could be against Everton away.

“But the players have done a fantastic job. I think the defensive organisation was good, the effort, the attitude, the togetherness, the communication, everything was there.

“This makes me very pleased because it’s one thing to work on it (on the training field) but then to deliver this here, in the circumstances, against Everton away, is not easy and the players have done it.”

Everton maintained their unbeaten record under manager Marco Silva despite the absence of eight first-team members – seven due to injury, with Richarlison suspended after last week’s red card at Bournemouth.

Richarlison missed out following his dismissal against Bournemouth (Mark Kerton/PA)

Silva, though, said: “It was a tough day. We expected something like that against Huddersfield. I told my players it would be really tough this afternoon

“We controlled the possession but in some moments we were too slow, in these type of games we have to put more creativity in our game and play faster in our offensive part as well.”

A disappointing afternoon for the Toffees was compounded when Theo Walcott was withdrawn in the second half because of a rib injury.

Silva hopes the former Arsenal forward avoids joining a lengthy casualty list that includes Idrissa Gana Gueye, Andre Gomes, James McCarthy, Bernard, Michael Keane, Phil Jagielka and Yerry Mina.

MS: If we could have achieved the win it would have been really important for us, especially with the number of players we couldn’t name in the squad. Now we have to look forward. #EFCMatchday — Everton (@Everton) September 1, 2018

Silva refused to use a significant injury list as an excuse for the result.

He added: “We played with 11 players, we have the quality to do different things with the players that stay on the pitch.

“We are a big club and you have to do always everything to win the match. In some moments we will achieve that, in other moments we don’t achieve and you have to be ready for everything.”

