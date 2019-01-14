NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
David Wagner leaves Huddersfield

Monday, January 14, 2019 - 06:23 PM

Huddersfield have announced the departure of manager David Wagner by mutual consent.

The Terriers sit bottom of the Premier League after Saturday’s goalless draw at Cardiff halted a club record nine straight defeats.

“David Wagner has departed his role as head coach of Huddersfield Town by mutual consent,” read a club statement.

“The 47-year-old leaves Town after detailed discussions with the board of directors, with both parties agreeing this is the correct move for the future of the club.”

Wagner,  who signed a new three-year deal in May last year, led the club into the top tier from the Sky Bet Championship and kept them up last season.

Huddersfield chairman Dean Hoyle said: “I’d like to begin by thanking David for all he has achieved at Huddersfield Town over the last three-and-a-half years.

David Wagner took Huddersfield into the top tier (Nick Potts/PA)

“Under his stewardship, we’ve achieved things on the football pitch that surpass anything in modern memory, and that have gone well beyond my wildest expectations as chairman and as a fan.

“Under David’s management, we took this club to the highest position it has held in almost 50 years and created memories that will last forever.

“His achievements will rightly put him up there in Huddersfield Town history alongside great names like Herbert Chapman and Mick Buxton – legendary managers who changed the face of this club.

“As I had said previously, I had no intention of sacking David this season. Subsequently David – being the great man he is – came to us and made it clear that he needs a break from the rigours of football management.”

- Press Association


