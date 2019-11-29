News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
sport

David Pemsel resigns as Premier League chief executive before starting role

By Press Association
Friday, November 29, 2019 - 03:54 PM

David Pemsel has resigned as the Premier League’s incoming chief executive following “media disclosures” about his private life.

Pemsel was due to start work in February but has now withdrawn from the role. Richard Masters will continue as interim chief executive.

A statement from the Premier League read: “Following media disclosures earlier this week and discussions with David Pemsel, the Premier League has today accepted David’s resignation and he will no longer be joining as chief executive. No further comment will be made at this stage.”

