News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

David Moyes says West Ham are ready to fight for survival until the last kick

David Moyes says West Ham are ready to fight for survival until the last kick
By Press Association
Sunday, July 05, 2020 - 07:12 PM

West Ham boss David Moyes has warned his players they might have to fight all the way to the final kick of the season to preserve their Premier League status.

The Hammers banked another point for their survival fund on Sunday with a 2-2 draw at Newcastle, although they did so having led twice on Tyneside four days after their fine win over Chelsea.

With five games remaining, they sit four points clear of the relegation zone and, while Moyes is confident they can stay out of trouble, he knows it could go down to the wire.

Shelvey scored Newcastle’s second equaliser (Michael Regan/NMC Pool/PA)
Shelvey scored Newcastle’s second equaliser (Michael Regan/NMC Pool/PA)

He said: “We came to Newcastle, who are in a decent run of form and in a good moment, so I’m really pleased that we’ve got something from the game. But I’m maybe a bit disappointed that we didn’t get all three points.

“But I have to say the players are showing great fight and we’re going to go right to the end. This league could easily go right to the last game of the season – we understand that and we’re prepared for that if it has to be done.

“But we’re trying to make sure that we can do it as quickly as possible.”

This league could easily go right to the last game of the season - we understand that and we're prepared for that if it has to be done

The Hammers got off to the perfect start when Michail Antonio converted Jarrod Bowen’s fourth-minute cross from close range, although their lead lasted just 13 minutes, Miguel Almiron sliding in to dispatch Emil Krafth’s driven ball in from the right.

Moyes’ men restored their lead with 24 minutes remaining through Tomas Soucek, but once again were pegged back, this time within seconds, when Jonjo Shelvey fired into the bottom corner after exchanging passes with Dwight Gayle amid some less than attentive defending from the visitors.

Moyes said: “I was sickened, just because of us working so hard to get a goal back and then giving it up so quickly.

“We’re in a group of games where we think we have got chances of picking up points. If you turned it around and we had got a point against Chelsea and three against Newcastle today, I think people would have said it was a great return.”

Steve Bruce (left) is delighted with his side (Owen Humphreys/NMC Pool/PA)
Steve Bruce (left) is delighted with his side (Owen Humphreys/NMC Pool/PA)

Magpies head coach Steve Bruce, who saw Isaac Hayden and Allan Saint-Maximin limp off, praised the resilience of his players.

Bruce said: “I was happy with the result in the end after going behind twice. There are not many teams since the lockdown who have come from behind twice.

“It was probably a fair result in the end. Overall, we’ve got five games to play and if somebody had said with five games to play we’d have 43 points, there would have been a lot said, ‘That’s not possible’, so we’re pleased and we’ll try to keep improving.”

More on this topic

Promotion pressure will intensify for West Brom, warns Slaven BilicPromotion pressure will intensify for West Brom, warns Slaven Bilic

Sadio Mane reaches Anfield milestone as lacklustre Liverpool see off Aston VillaSadio Mane reaches Anfield milestone as lacklustre Liverpool see off Aston Villa

Matheus Pereira shines as West Brom beat Hull to boost automatic promotion hopesMatheus Pereira shines as West Brom beat Hull to boost automatic promotion hopes

Jonjo Shelvey strikes as Newcastle twice battle back to draw with West HamJonjo Shelvey strikes as Newcastle twice battle back to draw with West Ham


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

David MoyesSteve BrucePremier LeagueNewcastleWest HamNewcastle vs West HamSt James' ParkTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Mason Greenwood impresses again as Manchester United brush aside BournemouthMason Greenwood impresses again as Manchester United brush aside Bournemouth

Jamie Vardy joins elite club as Leicester get back on trackJamie Vardy joins elite club as Leicester get back on track

Jamie Vardy’s best Leicester goals after netting 100 in the Premier LeagueJamie Vardy’s best Leicester goals after netting 100 in the Premier League

Norwich selection gamble fails to pay off as Brighton win at Carrow RoadNorwich selection gamble fails to pay off as Brighton win at Carrow Road


Lifestyle

Esther N McCarthy is starry-eyed for prints, eager for elephants and jealous of a toaster this weekWe're all starry-eyed for prints, eager for elephants and jealous of a toaster this week

Cross rope bridges strung across the Atlantic or visit reimagining of time gone by; whatever you fancy doing, you’ll find it in Ulster.Staycations 2020: Take your pick from these great things to do in Ulster

I can’t eat anything without chilli flakes stuffed into itShape I'm In: Novelis Emma Murray

Peter Dowdall has advice on caring for these perennial favouritesLook after your peonies and they'll brighten your garden

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »