David Meyler announces retirement from professional football

By Breda Graham

Digital Journalist

Friday, August 30, 2019 - 11:36 AM

Former Irish footballer David Meyler has announced his retirement.

The Cork-born midfield, who played most recently for Reading and the Republic of Ireland, took to Instagram to announce his decision.

His announcement comes after sustaining injuries to his right knee which gave him no other option but to retire early.

He thanked the managers he played for and the clubs and fans he has represented describing his career as "an incredible journey".

The post read: "After a few hard days of thinking I have decided to retire from playing professional football. The injuries I sustained to my right knee have eventually caught up with me and I am left with no other option.

It’s tough to take but I know deep down it’s the correct decision. I always knew this day would come but I never expected it to be so soon.

"I’d like to thank everyone I’ve played with, every manager I’ve played for and of course the football clubs & fans I have represented.

"It’s been an incredible journey.

"Finally thank you to my wife Cally, my Dad, Mum and Sister for being so supportive through everything. You’ve helped a young boy live out his dreams. Thank you all for everything.

After a few hard days of thinking I have decided to retire from playing professional football. The injuries I sustained to my right knee have eventually caught up with me and I am left with no other option. It’s tough to take but I know deep down it’s the correct decision. I always knew this day would come but I never expected it to be so soon. I’d like to thank everyone I’ve played with, every manager I’ve played for and of course the football clubs & fans I have represented. It’s been an incredible journey. Finally thank you to my wife Cally, my Dad, Mum and Sister for being so supportive through everything. You’ve helped a young boy live out his dreams. Thank you all for everything.

The 30-year-old who began his career with Cork City, played for Sunderland, Hull and Reading throughout his 11 years in professional football.

