David Meyler a doubt for Ireland after suffering dislocated shoulder

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 08, 2019 - 01:44 PM

Republic of Ireland midfielder David Meyler is a doubt for the Euro 2020 Qualifiers against Denmark and Gibraltar in June.

Coventry manager Mark Robins has confirmed that Meyler suffered a dislocated shoulder and damage to his AC joint in yesterday's draw against Bristol Rovers.

“Dave Meyler went on and popped his shoulder. His AC joint has gone and dropped down,” Robins told CoventryLive.

“You could see his shoulder that needed put back in and it’s still out, so he’s going to have to go and get that done at hospital I think.”

The Corkman is now expected to miss the rest of the season.

