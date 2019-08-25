News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
David Luiz determined to ‘fight for Premier League title’ at Arsenal

By Press Association
Sunday, August 25, 2019 - 02:12 PM

David Luiz insists Arsenal can bridge the gap to the Premier League’s top two.

The Gunners were beaten 3-1 by Liverpool on Saturday as they lost their 100 per cent record and the bubble burst on what had been an encouraging start to the season.

It does not get any easier with the visit of rivals Tottenham next weekend but Luiz is adamant they have shown enough potential to at least be in contention for the top four, having failed last season.

To do that, however, they need to find a steely resolve – a criticism regularly aimed at Arsenal over the years – to prevent episodes like the one at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah, left, got the better of David Luiz on Saturday (Anthony Devlin/PA)
And Luiz himself will have to cut out the mistakes as his tug-back on Mohamed Salah presented the Egypt international with a penalty which crucially made it 2-0 and took the game away from the Gunners.

Lucas Torreira’s late consolation papered over some of the cracks, although £72million summer signing Nicolas Pepe, on his full debut, offered some hope from an attacking point of view.

“There is frustration always but I think you also have to be intelligent and mature to understand we did a lot of good things and we could have scored two or three goals before they did,” said Luiz.

“It is always difficult to play there. Not many teams will go there and get points. I think you have to be clever to take the positive things and think about the future.

“This club has the potential to shine like it has shone in the past. We have a lot of talent, we have players with a lot of quality.

“Football is about the end not the beginning and we are going to have to try to fight to the end.”

Luiz’s £8million arrival from Chelsea in the summer was supposed to help stiffen up a brittle defence.

While he still has some adjusting to do in his new surroundings he is confident they will continue to improve and has set himself ambitious targets.

Nicolas Pepe showed glimpses of his potential against Liverpool (Anthony Devlin/PA)
“I came here with the ambition to fight for the Premier League title, I want to fight for other competitions also,” he added.

“It was like that at the other clubs I have been at but it was not always easy, there were difficult moments.

“I am going to try to do my best every single day and try to help everyone to believe in this because I think this club can believe a lot because it has a lot of potential.

“Every week you have to think to get points and then you arrive in March or April and then you are there and then small details make the difference. So we will do that.”

- Press Association

David Luiz

