David Luiz agrees new one-year Arsenal deal despite poor display at Man City

By Press Association
Wednesday, June 24, 2020 - 11:10 AM

Arsenal centre-back David Luiz has agreed a new one-year deal with the north London club.

The 33-year-old was due to be out of contract on June 30, having joined the Gunners last summer from Chelsea on an initial 12-month deal.

Arsenal have also moved to make the temporary moves of fellow defenders Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares into permanent arrangements, while midfielder Dani Ceballos’ loan from Real Madrid has been extended until the end of the 2019-20 season.

David is a really important player for us. He has played most of our matches this season and has been important for the team.

Luiz’s new agreement comes despite heavy criticism following his display against Manchester City last week, when he was at fault for two goals – conceding the penalty that led to the second – and was sent off.

Mari and Cedric will join on “long-term” deals from Flamengo and Southampton, respectively, with the moves – subject to the completion of regulatory processes – set to be sealed when the transfer window opens next month.

Technical director Edu told the club’s website: “I am really happy that we will have these players in our squad for the future. They have been part of the long-term technical plan (head coach) Mikel (Arteta) and I have developed. They bring the right balance to our squad.

“David is a really important player for us. He has played most of our matches this season and has been important for the team. His passing, his communication with the team on and off the pitch. He helps everyone.”

Edu continued: “With Pablo we’re all disappointed he got injured at Manchester City. Since Mikel arrived here he was asking for a central defender who was left-footed.

“We were really pleased with Pablo – his behaviour, the way he is training, his mentality and his quality. Unfortunately, he has that injury but of course we are really happy to keep him for the future.

“Cedric is also going to be an important player. He has been unlucky with the injuries but he is close to being ready and gives us more strength in the right-back position.

“We’re also pleased Dani will finish the season here. He is making a good contribution and we look forward to him having a strong finish to the season.”

