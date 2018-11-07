Home»Sport

David Hasselhoff sports Partick Thistle shirt as he tours Edinburgh

Wednesday, November 07, 2018 - 11:14 AM

One of Scottish football’s most unlikely fans showed his colours as he took in the sights in Edinburgh.

Former Knight Rider star David Hasselhoff was sporting a Partick Thistle shirt in the Instagram snaps taken ahead of his appearance at Comic Con in the Scottish capital.

The 65-year-old wrote: “Love Edinburgh – Come on the Jags! See you at Comicon Scotland at the EICC Saturday and Sunday ‘Don’t haggis the Hoff'”

Hasselhoff has previously talked about how his love for the Jags grew during a stint appearing in panto in Glasgow.

He told BBC Scotland in 2015: “They’ve been around since 1876 and I love that. It’s about playing for themselves and playing for your honour.”

He also described himself as the club’s “lucky mascot”.

View this post on Instagram

Enjoying Edinburgh see you this weekend #edinburgh

A post shared by David Hasselhoff (@davidhasselhoff) on

The Jags need all the support they can get at the moment.

Gary Caldwell’s side are eighth in the Championship having lost their last six matches.

Hasselhoff’s snaps showed him taking in the sights of the capital including Circus Lane and cheese shop IJ Mellis.

Comic Con takes place at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre on Saturday and Sunday with an 1980s theme.

Other stars appearing include Ghostbusters’ Ernie Hudson, ET actor Henry Thomas and seventh Doctor Sylvester McCoy.- Press Association


KEYWORDS

David HasselhoffEdinburghPartick Thistle

Related Articles

Dele Alli’s performance in focus as Tottenham edge PSV Eindhoven

Solari insists he is committed to Real interim role no matter how long it lasts

McLeish keen to show resilience and lead Scotland to Nations League play-offs

Irish footballer forced to explain why he didn't wear poppy armband during League Two game

More in this Section

Ballyboden march on as brave Clonkill bow out

Taylor, Lynch, and McClean unwilling to follow crowd and sing Milgram 37

Harry Kane brace earns last-gasp Tottenham victory

Back to the future as Ledesma puts the snarl back into Pumas


Breaking Stories

Power dressing: How women have styled suits over the decades

6 amazing health benefits of seasonal Brussels sprouts

5 short European stays to blow the winter blues away

Today's teens are living in the shadow of going viral

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 03, 2018

    • 1
    • 5
    • 6
    • 12
    • 22
    • 46
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »