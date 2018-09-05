David Brooks not going to emulate Rice as he commits to Wales

By Phil Blanche

David Brooks says he never considered changing his mind, like the Republic of Ireland’s Declan Rice, after pledging his international allegiance to Wales.

Rice was omitted from the Republic squad for tomorrow’s UEFA Nations League opener against Wales in Cardiff, with manager Martin O’Neill revealing the West Ham defender is deliberating over switching loyalties to England. London-born Rice has three senior caps for the Republic, but they all came in friendly matches, meaning the 19-year-old could yet decide to represent England.

Warrington-born Brooks has also appeared in three international friendlies, but the Bournemouth forward is to end doubts over his future by representing Wales in tomorrow’s competitive fixture.

“There is a decision to be made by younger players like Declan Rice and myself,” said 21-year-old Brooks.

I don’t know his situation and what he wants to do, so I can’t really comment on that, but for me it was always going to be Wales and, thankfully, I got that opportunity. I won’t be switching even if I don’t get on against the Republic.

Brooks lined out for the England U20s at the Toulon Tournament in 2017, earning the competition’s best player award, but

However, with his mother Cathryn hailing from Llangollen, he then joined the Wales set-up, winning senior caps in friendlies against France, Panama and Mexico in the past 12 months.

“You obviously listen to what your family have to say and there’s other influences involved, as well,” said Brooks of his decision to play for Wales. “You can get all the advice in the world, but if you want to do something for yourself you have to [make a decision].

Brooks’ previous international experience came when he was a Sheffield United player, but an £11.5m switch to Bournemouth has turned him into a Premier League player and he feels he is already benefiting from his summer move.

Eddie Howe (the Bournemouth manager) has been great to work with,” said Brooks.

“The training has been spot on and I can see myself improving already and, hopefully, it can continue.

“It’s the same with Wales, as the quality in our squad is there for all to see.

“I’m a big Manchester United fan and I grew up watching the gaffer (Ryan Giggs).

“He was a fantastic player and won near enough every trophy under the sun, so I’m delighted to work with him.”