Home»Sport

David Beckham’s Miami MLS team has a name and it’s not everyone’s cup of tea

Wednesday, September 05, 2018 - 07:56 PM

David Beckham launched plans for a Major League Soccer franchise in January, and now the side has a name – but it’s divided opinion.

The official name will be Club Internacional de Futbol Miami, shortened to Inter Miami, while a black, white and pink club emblem has also been unveiled, with a pair of herons – said to represent freedom – as its focal point.

According to a club statement, the name aims to celebrate “a truly global location that welcomes and embraces all cultures and communities” and is a nod to “Miami’s international, diverse, inclusive, creative and ambitious spirit”.

The name has prompted quite the reaction, not least from Inter Milan, who have heard that name somewhere before…

Some were keen on the name, which will surely command plenty of attention when the team get on the pitch.

It wasn’t to everyone’s taste however, with some feeling it was trying too hard.

Meanwhile, others suggested it had more than a hint of five-a-side about it.

Can they follow in the footsteps of three-time European champions Inter Milan?

Inter Miami are scheduled to take to the field in 2020, by which point everyone will hopefully have become accustomed to the name.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

ViralInter MiamiUKDavid BeckhamfootballInter MiamiMLS

Related Articles

Danish football is in crisis but here's five other disputes which have rocked sport

FA will not take action against Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi over goal celebration

Everyone’s going wild for Fabio Quagliarella’s physics-defying wonder goal

Paul Scholes suffers defeat in action for non-league Royton Town

More in this Section

England defender Maguire getting used to life as a cult hero

Shaw: “I was close to losing my leg”

US Ryder Cup team: The 11 players confirmed as heading to Paris

Police hold ‘constructive’ talks with Celtic after Old Firm pre-match crush


Today's Stories

Five in a row isn’t the only record on blue horizon

Tyrone strategy knocked out by Dublin’s two-punch combination

Dub-proofing football is risky business for GAA

Shining lights in a season that failed to reach stellar heights

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 05, 2018

    • 3
    • 10
    • 12
    • 20
    • 29
    • 46
    • 32

Full Lotto draw results »