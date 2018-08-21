David Beckham to be honoured by UEFA

Home»Sport

Tuesday, August 21, 2018

David Beckham is to receive the 2018 UEFA President’s Award, European football’s governing body has announced.

The former England captain has been acknowledged for “outstanding achievements, professional excellence and exemplary personal qualities,” UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said.

Ex-Manchester United, Real Madrid, Los Angeles Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris St Germain midfielder Beckham will receive his award in Monaco later this year.

Ceferin said: “I have chosen David Beckham as the recipient of this year’s award because he has been a global ambassador for football, promoting the game and all its values in every corner of the planet.

“His tireless humanitarian efforts, which have helped the lives of many children around the world, should also be celebrated. Beckham is a true football icon of his generation.”

Beckham, who won the Champions League with United in 1999, said: “During my career I always gave 100 per cent and tried to uphold the values of teamwork and fair play and I am proud to join the illustrious list of players who have previously won this award.

“Many of the unforgettable moments I had on the pitch came in the UEFA Champions League, such as that magic night in Barcelona in 1999 when (United) beat Bayern Munich in such dramatic fashion.”

