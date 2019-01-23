NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
David Beckham buys 10% stake in Salford City

Wednesday, January 23, 2019 - 11:54 AM

Former England and Manchester United midfielder David Beckham has bought a stake in Salford City, the National League club have announced.

The 43-year-old has followed in the footsteps of former United team-mates Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt and secured a 10% stake in the club.

With the ‘Class of 92’ major shareholders now at 60%, Peter Lim remains the largest shareholder with the remaining 40.

“It’s a proud moment for me to join Peter Lim and the Class of ’92 lads as an owner of Salford City FC,” Beckham said.

“It’s a really special club and a special group of people. My early years in Manchester were all spent in Salford. I grew up there in many ways so to be able to finally join the lads and the club today is a great feeling.”

Beckham’s involvement in the club comes five years after the Neville brothers, Scholes, Giggs and Butt took ownership at Moor Lane.

