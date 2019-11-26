News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Dave King to stand down as Rangers chairman

Dave King to stand down as Rangers chairman
By Press Association
Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - 11:27 AM

Dave King has announced he is stepping down as Rangers chairman.

King told the club’s annual general meeting that he was quitting because Rangers had emerged from the “crisis” he found when he and his allies gained control of the boardroom in March 2015.

King said: “The hard work of recovery is now done and I intend to step down from the board in the new year as soon as the new funding round has been concluded by the sub-committee and the new devolved operating structure for the club that was approved yesterday has been fully implemented.

Dave King, right, with Rangers manager Steven Gerrard (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Dave King, right, with Rangers manager Steven Gerrard (Jeff Holmes/PA)

“I estimate that will take about four months.”

King added: “I would not step down if the club continued to need my services and support. But it doesn’t.

“I thank all of our shareholders and fans for the absolutely magnificent support I have received.

“Despite the personal trials and tribulations, I want to state that being the chairman of Rangers has been, by far, the greatest privilege of my business life and I will continue to use my shareholding influence to support the club and its board.”

More on this topic

Manchester City striker Jesus ready to rise in Aguero’s absenceManchester City striker Jesus ready to rise in Aguero’s absence

How things stand in the battle to advance in the Champions LeagueHow things stand in the battle to advance in the Champions League

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Russia facing four-year exile after damning WADA reportRussia facing four-year exile after damning WADA report

Dave KingScottish PremiershipRangersTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Roux: We showed Connacht can compete at highest levelRoux: We showed Connacht can compete at highest level

Ross takes a stand against cruelty of online criticismRoss takes a stand against cruelty of online criticism

Corofin will ‘get heads down’ for semi-final clash, says SilkeCorofin will ‘get heads down’ for semi-final clash, says Silke

Feely: Early O’Byrne Cup is far too early and a ‘player welfare’ issueFeely: Early O’Byrne Cup is far too early and a ‘player welfare’ issue


Lifestyle

Carol O’Callaghan catches up with a Cork-based art curator who has launched a service making art buying easy and how to slot it into the interior design of your home.Art buying made easy thanks to Cork curator

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman whose fiance won’t agree to set a wedding date.Ask a counsellor: Why won’t he set a date for our wedding?

Esther N McCarthy picks rustic rugs, cool ceramics, and handcrafted toys this week.Wish List: Rustic rugs and handcrafted toys to check out this week

Esther N McCarthy finds five experts to share their tips on how to survive the festive season...without going crackersFive experts to share their tips on how to survive Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »