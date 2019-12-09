News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Daryl Murphy admits serving ban for taking cocaine

Daryl Murphy admits serving ban for taking cocaine
By Sports Desk Staff
Monday, December 09, 2019 - 06:42 PM

Former Ireland striker Daryl Murphy has admitted he served an FA ban for taking cocaine.

The Waterford man, now at Bolton, served a six-week suspension last season while at Nottingham Forest.

“Firstly, I would like to stress that the taking of recreational drugs is something that I don’t condone whatsoever,” Murphy told The Athletic in a statement.

“I served a suspension at the beginning of last season for making a bad decision while on a night out.

“This was an isolated incident which happened out of competition when we had no game. I immediately regretted it.

“I am not proud of what I did but it’s something I have put behind me as I want to concentrate on my football career.”

Murphy didn't play for Forest between October 6 and December 8 last year while he was serving the ban.

READ MORE

Irish midfielder Forde to leave hospital after suffering four broken ribs and punctured lung

More on this topic

Watford appoint Craig Shakespeare as assistant head coachWatford appoint Craig Shakespeare as assistant head coach

Jonny Evans: Leicester inspired by last-gasp Liverpool defeatJonny Evans: Leicester inspired by last-gasp Liverpool defeat

Irish midfielder Forde to leave hospital after suffering four broken ribs and punctured lungIrish midfielder Forde to leave hospital after suffering four broken ribs and punctured lung

Highly-rated Haaland staying focused on ‘biggest game of career so far’Highly-rated Haaland staying focused on ‘biggest game of career so far’

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Davy Russell hoping for weekend return after illnessDavy Russell hoping for weekend return after illness

Cheltenham hero Sizing John set to return after two-year absenceCheltenham hero Sizing John set to return after two-year absence

Leinster captain Sexton ruled out for Northampton visit to DublinLeinster captain Sexton ruled out for Northampton visit to Dublin

Two visiting fans arrested for homophobic abuse at Brighton-Wolves gameTwo visiting fans arrested for homophobic abuse at Brighton-Wolves game


Lifestyle

Helen O’Callaghan hears some useful tips to make trips easier.Plan that family car journey with some useful tips to make traveling with kids easier

There's more to this trusty festive staple thank you might think, writes Fiann Ó Nualláin.Why sprouts earn a place on your plate all year round

My songs are like my babies.This much I know: Singer Jake Carter

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »