Daryl Murphy admits serving ban for taking cocaine

Former Ireland striker Daryl Murphy has admitted he served an FA ban for taking cocaine.

The Waterford man, now at Bolton, served a six-week suspension last season while at Nottingham Forest.

“Firstly, I would like to stress that the taking of recreational drugs is something that I don’t condone whatsoever,” Murphy told The Athletic in a statement.

“I served a suspension at the beginning of last season for making a bad decision while on a night out.

“This was an isolated incident which happened out of competition when we had no game. I immediately regretted it.

“I am not proud of what I did but it’s something I have put behind me as I want to concentrate on my football career.”

Murphy didn't play for Forest between October 6 and December 8 last year while he was serving the ban.