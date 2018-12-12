NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Darren Moore: There is complacency in fight against racism

Wednesday, December 12, 2018 - 06:30 PM

West Brom head coach Darren Moore believes a level of complacency exists in British football’s fight against racism, claiming “we’re nowhere near where we thought we were”.

The Baggies boss, who is one of very few high-profile black managers or coaches in this country, described Saturday’s abuse directed at Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling against Chelsea as “an isolated incident”.

However, he was keen to stress that an element of racism remains in the game and believes the issue has been overlooked.

“We’ve probably been complacent, as a sport,” he said.

“It’s a good point. Incidents like we’ve just witnessed shouldn’t be happening in this day and age. It’s highlighted that we aren’t where we thought we were.

“We’re nowhere near.”

Speaking at a press conference ahead of his side’s Championship clash at Sheffield United on Friday, he added: “It’s brought us as a footballing world together and into thinking that we need to do something about it.

“Supporters in the stand, if they hear things like that now, they’ll point out the culprits.

“Let’s get them far away from our game, because it’s damaging the sport.”

Sterling, who was named the Premier League player of the month for November on Wednesday, faced abuse in his side’s defeat at Chelsea last weekend. The England international has since issued a statement accusing the media of fuelling racism in its reporting of certain stories.

“I thought the way Raheem articulated himself was spot on,” Moore added.

“He has a point. He’s probably expressing that – ‘come on, let’s us together, everyone, the governing bodies, the clubs, the media – we have an opportunity to get clear open messages and educate people and make a step forward in trying to deal with this situation’.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Darren MooreRaheem SterlingPremier LeagueMan City

Related Articles

Dublin councillor calls on people to stand up to racism after incident on Luas

Ince: Football cannot rest on its laurels when it comes to tackling racism

Restricting racism debate to football grounds insulates us from harsher truth

Racists don’t deserve a reaction, says Klopp

More in this Section

Pochettino delighted as Spurs complete ‘mission impossible’

Sky to end association with cycling

Pep Guardiola: Racism is not just in football

Klopp hails ‘lifesaver’ Alisson


Lifestyle

7 of the most head-scratching crimes of fashion committed in 2018

Child’s love for Mary Poppins: UK children's Laureate breaks down the iconic nanny's reboot

Stepping out of the shade: Choose colour for this years festive partywear

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 08, 2018

    • 9
    • 15
    • 17
    • 24
    • 41
    • 43
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »