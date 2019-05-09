NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Danny Rose tells Ruud Gullit to ‘eat his words’ after thrilling Spurs fightback

Thursday, May 09, 2019 - 04:21 PM

Tottenham defender Danny Rose has told Ruud Gullit to “eat his words” after his side pulled off a Champions League miracle at Ajax.

The former Holland international, working as a pundit, was highly critical of Spurs after last week’s first-leg defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He said: “Dele Alli, oh my god, technically wise so bad. (Victor) Wanyama, my god, technically wise, (Danny) Rose too.

“Like I said I see them every week and how is it possible to make so many mistakes? I know you’re under pressure but you need to know what to do and they didn’t.”

He will have been ready to go in again at half-time of the second leg as Spurs fell to a 3-0 aggregate deficit, with Ajax leading 2-0 on the night.

But Lucas Moura’s stunning second-half hat-trick, completed in the dying seconds, sent his side through to the Champions League final on away goals, with Liverpool waiting in the Madrid tie on June 1.

Rose hit back at Gullit after the magical night in Amsterdam and revelled in being able to “shut him up”.

The England left-back said: “You know, seeing people’s comments like Ruud Gullit after the first game and how rude he was, it’s nice that we fought back tonight and shut him up.

READ MORE

Is Tottenham’s comeback the greatest in Champions League history?

“He was very critical of individual players and saying how bad we were technically and he’s bang out of order for that, so that was fuel to the fire.

“I hope he eats his words after tonight.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Lessons Learned: Ajax V Tottenham Hotspur

Euro glory could see Pochettinoend Spurs love affair

Mauricio Pochettino hints at Spurs exit if they win Champions League

Tottenham are currently at a crossroads – Mauricio Pochettino

KEYWORDS

Danny RosefootballRuud GullitPremier LeagueUEFA Champions LeagueTottenham Hotspur

More in this Section

Farah to defend Chicago marathon title in October

Lampard claims in-form Derby are underdogs for play-off clash with Leeds

James Horan's Mayo masterplan will be under scrutiny more than any other

Dean Smith adamant West Brom are favourites in play-off clash


Lifestyle

Tried and tested: The new Starbucks cold coffees

Meet the people behind four Irish businesses setting the bar for sustainable food production

Approval ratings: Dr Harry Barry on the common mistake parents are making

A taste of the weird and wonderful kohlrabi plant

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 08, 2019

    • 8
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 44
    • 46
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »