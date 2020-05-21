News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Danny Rose says Tottenham ‘means the world’ to Harry Kane

Danny Rose says Tottenham ‘means the world’ to Harry Kane
By Press Association
Thursday, May 21, 2020 - 02:02 PM

Tottenham defender Danny Rose has emphasised how much his team-mate Harry Kane loves the club while also revealing the striker has a nasty streak.

Kane’s future has been the subject of plenty of speculation over recent weeks, fuelled by the player himself after he confessed he would have to leave Spurs if they could not match his ambition.

The England captain has always stated how much he wants to win trophies with his boyhood club and Rose, who is currently on loan at Newcastle, says that is plainly obvious.

View this post on Instagram

Missed this 😍

A post shared by Harry Kane (@harrykane) on

“With Harry, we all hope his goals and his performances will merit a trophy one way or another during his career, but Tottenham means the world to him,” he told the Lockdown Tactics podcast.

“We know that and when you see him disappointed, it’s just one of those things that when you’re on Harry’s team in training you win. It’s not a coincidence.

“You just don’t want to be on a losing side when you’re on Harry’s side, even in training. He’s got that aura that you want to do the best you can.”

One of the stories that came out of Tottenham’s memorable run to last season’s Champions League final was Kane’s intervention at half-time of the semi-final second leg at Ajax.

Spurs were trailing 3-0 on aggregate and Kane produced a passionate dressing room speech that preceded a memorable comeback.

With Harry, we all hope his goals and his performances will merit a trophy one way or another during his career, but Tottenham means the world to him

With Harry, we all hope his goals and his performances will merit a trophy one way or another during his career, but Tottenham means the world to him

“One that sticks out is Ajax,” Rose explained. “He was injured but he came to Amsterdam and we were losing 2-0 at half-time, 3-0 on aggregate and he was watching in the stands.

“He came down and he just ripped into us basically. Just telling us we weren’t good enough and a certain player (Frenkie De Jong) was running the show for Ajax, what were we going to do about it? We had to pull our fingers out.

“He’s switched quite a few times Harry. You wouldn’t think it but when he goes, he loses it, but in a good way. He wants you to do better. He wants the best for himself but also for his team-mates.”

Rose also revealed how Spurs were interested in signing Harry Maguire from Hull after he made an early impression on Mauricio Pochettino.

“Touching on Harry, we played Hull at White Hart Lane and I think we won 2-0 or 3-0, I think Brucey (Steve Bruce) was manager, and straight away our gaffer was all over Harry. I think they were in for him. Once Poch had took a liking to him, I started to notice him straight away.”

More on this topic

Ed Woodward vows to ‘weather these challenges’ as Man Utd feel impact of virusEd Woodward vows to ‘weather these challenges’ as Man Utd feel impact of virus

How Premier League players reacted to being back at their training groundsHow Premier League players reacted to being back at their training grounds

FIGC sets August 20 deadline for completion of Serie AFIGC sets August 20 deadline for completion of Serie A

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Danny RoseHarry KaneHarry MaguireTottenham HotspurTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

'Kicking a free was second nature because I had put in the work''Kicking a free was second nature because I had put in the work'

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp enjoys return to trainingLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp enjoys return to training

Olivier Giroud and Willy Caballero sign new deals at ChelseaOlivier Giroud and Willy Caballero sign new deals at Chelsea

Former president Liam O’Neill wants GAA to ‘start afresh’ during shutdownFormer president Liam O’Neill wants GAA to ‘start afresh’ during shutdown


Lifestyle

From orange to boxy, Prudence Wade picks out the best accessories of the moment.Spruce up your wardrobe with the coolest new bag trends

From Instagram exercise classes to virtual museum tours, there are plenty of interesting things to do away from your desk.10 ways to spend your lunch break when working from home

In the latest of our look at Cork's greatest records, Joe Dermody looks back on the classic live album partly recorded in the City HallB-Side the Leeside: Rory Gallagher and the eventful Irish Tour of 1974

A national day of creativity gives children the chance to express themselves, says Helen O’CallaghanCruinniú na nÓg gives children the chance to express themselves

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 15
  • 16
  • 19
  • 31
  • 37
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »