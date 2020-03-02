News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Daniel Sturridge’s contract with Trabzonspor terminated by mutual consent

By Press Association
Monday, March 02, 2020 - 01:43 PM

Former Liverpool and Chelsea striker Daniel Sturridge’s contract with Turkish club Trabzonspor has been terminated by mutual consent.

Sturridge, 30, signed a three-year deal when he joined Trabzonspor in August last year following his release by Liverpool.

Trabzonspor said in a brief statement on their official website: “The contract signed between our company and our professional footballer Daniel Andre Sturridge, dated 21.08.2019 and ending 31.05.2021 has been mutually terminated.

“In accordance with the termination agreement, the football player gave up all his forward-looking rights and receivables.”

Sturridge made his debut for Trabzonspor in a Turkish Super Lig game against Genclerbirligi in September, but has been restricted to just 13 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring four goals.

Trabzonspor are currently top of the Turkish top flight, above Galatasaray on goal difference.

Sturridge was released by Liverpool after scoring 67 goals in 160 appearances during a six-year spell at the Premier League club.

He began his career at Manchester City before joining Chelsea in 2009 and has also had loan spells at Bolton and West Brom.

Sturridge scored eight goals in 26 senior appearances for England after making his debut under Fabio Capello against Sweden in 2011.

