NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Daniel James withdraws from Wales squad following bereavement

Thursday, May 23, 2019 - 01:35 PM

Swansea winger Daniel James has withdrawn from the Wales squad following the sudden death of his father.

James had been named in the squad for a training camp in Portugal ahead of the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers next month, but did not travel on Wednesday.

Swansea announced his father’s death on Thursday morning.

A statement from the club said: “Everyone at Swansea City has been saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Daniel James’ father.

“Everyone at the football club send their condolences and our thoughts are with Daniel and his family at this sad time.”

A statement from the Football Association of Wales said: “Our thoughts are with Dan James, his family and friends during this sad time.”

Wales have Euro 2020 qualifiers away to Croatia and Hungary on June 8 and 11 respectively.

James, 21, has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United in recent days, with the Premier League club reported to have agreed a £15million fee with Swansea.

In 38 appearances for the Swans this past season, James had five goals and 10 assists.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Ireland skipper Coleman fires warning to Denmark

Keita set to miss Champions League final but Firmino on track to play

Role model: Ireland's Louise Quinn wants to see more women and girls in sport

Oxlade-Chamberlain dreams of Champions League final role

KEYWORDS

Daniel JamesfootballManchester UnitedSwansea

More in this Section

Celtic's Kieran Tierney fit to play in Scottish Cup final

Under-23s boss Ricky Sbragia leaves Manchester United

Understated performers backbone Cork's victory over Limerick

Ross taking inspiration from Roman leaders in Sunderland’s promotion bid


Lifestyle

This is why Zandra Rhodes thinks it’s important to support young designers

Empty-nester Lorraine Kelly reveals a stylish makeover of her daughter Rosie’s bedroom

Sandal season is almost here: 5 footwear trends to be seen in this summer

From childhood bread baking to exploding seaweed, these are the Hairy Bikers’ food memories

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 22, 2019

    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 35
    • 40
    • 46
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »