Daniel James absent from Manchester United training

By Press Association
Wednesday, September 18, 2019 - 12:12 PM

Daniel James joined Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw in missing Manchester United training on the eve of their Europa League opener against Astana.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men kick off their Group L campaign at home to the perennial Kazakhstan champions at Old Trafford on Thursday evening.

James was conspicuous by his absence on the day before the game, while Pogba and Shaw did individual work away from the main group as they step up their fitness work following ankle and hamstring issues respectively.

Martial was another absent from the session, but Jesse Lingard was involved after illness and Diogo Dalot trained following a hip injury.

Charlie Wellens, the 16-year-old son of former midfielder Richie, was surprisingly included in the group at the Aon Training Complex.

The midfielder, a first-year scholar, has made five appearances for the Under-18s this season and was an unused substitute for the Under-23s against Fulham last week.

- Press Association

Daniel JamesEuropa LeagueUEFA Europa LeagueMan UtdTOPIC: Soccer

