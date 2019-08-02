Dani Alves joins Sao Paulo

Former Barcelona, Juventus and Paris St Germain full-back Dani Alves has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Sao Paulo.

The 36-year-old Brazilian was a free agent having left PSG at the end of his contract in June and he has now opted to return to his homeland to join the club he supports.

Sao Paulo president Carlos Augusto De Barros E Silva, known as Leco, told the Tricolor Paulista’s official website: “Dani Alves embodies our vision for Sao Paulo.

“He is one of the leading players in the world, recognised for his immense professionalism, his fierce determination and endless thirst for titles and wins.”

Alves is indeed one of the most successful active players, winning six LaLiga titles and three Champions League trophies with Barca, the Serie A title with Juve and back-to-back Ligue 1 crowns with PSG, along with numerous domestic cups across Europe.

Leco added: “One day I told Dani he would come and play for Sao Paulo, the club of his heart. Today I have the immense pleasure to say I have kept that promise.”