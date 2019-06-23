Dani Alves confirms Paris St Germain exit

Dani Alves has announced that he is leaving Paris St Germain, although the 36-year-old did not reveal his future plans.

Alves made the announcement on his Instagram account hours after scoring and captaining Brazil to a 5-0 win over Peru in the Copa America.

After spells with Sevilla, Barcelona and Juventus, Alves joined PSG in the summer of 2017 and helped the club win two Ligue 1 titles and a cup double in 2018.

Alongside a picture of himself with the silverware he has won with PSG, Alves wrote: “Today I close another cycle in my life, a cycle of victory, learning and experiences.

“I would like to thank the PSG family for the opportunity to together build a page in the history of this club. I would like to thank all the staff for their affection, respect and complicity from day one… you make this club a little more special.

“It was two years of resilience and continuous reinventing to fulfil my mission, but in life everything has a beginning, a middle and an end and now the time has come to put that final point here.

“I apologise if at any point I was not up to the pitch, I apologise if at some point I made a mistake, just tried to give my best. Brazil’s Dani Alves (left) and England’s Marcus Rashford battle for the ball during the Bobby Moore Fund International match at Wembley (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Thanks to all the companions for the moments lived, the laughter together, the boredom that your lazy spirits have put me through.

“If you ever remember me, be like the GOOD CRAZY of each day, with a beautiful smile on your face, with a pure energy of soul, as a professional worker and committed to the goals…. as someone who just wanted to you were better each day and you tried to make them understand the true meaning of the word team.

“A big hug to all and hope you do not miss my crazy things. With great affection GoodCrazy!!”

- Press Association