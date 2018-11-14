Dane trauma finally out of the system, claims Richard Keogh

A year after Denmark shredded Ireland’s World Cup dreams on a devastating night in Dublin, Richard Keogh feels his team have finally rid the hangover from their system.

The Derby defender was a frustrated spectator on that fateful night 12 months ago, his mental torture mirroring the pain from the injury he was suffering, but he’s been to the fore in the period of rehabilitation.

That recovery has been arduous, boosted prematurely by the ascent of Declan Rice in March, only to be shaken with home and away defeats to Wales, sandwiched in between by a dull home draw in the Danish rematch.

At 32, time is running out for Keogh and he’s got possession of a central-defensive berth having started both games of last month’s double-header.

Tomorrow’s friendly against Northern Ireland will see Robbie Brady return for the first time since that Danish pasting and Seamus Coleman makes an international comeback from the stress fracture.

Keogh knows Ireland have yet to recapture the form which earned them a play-off spot in the first place but is adamant the wounds of Christian Eriksen’s scuds are out of the system.

Realistically, once the Danes avoid defeat in Friday in Wales, Monday’s fourth meeting with them three days later will be academic in terms of qualifying for the 2020 European Championships.

It will be the front door of the mainstream competition that starts next March, rather than the Nations League, that they must navigate for a third Euros in a row to be reached.

“That play-off defeat, especially the way it happened, affected us more than we thought,” he confessed.

“When you get so close to achieving something so great by qualifying for the World Cup, to have that dip at the end was a hammer blow. It was deflating on all of us.

“Then we lost Robbie Keane, John O’Shea, Glenn Whelan, Wes Hoolahan, and Daryl Murphy.

“They’re big characters and you’re not going to find these replacements out of the blue.

“People have got to be patient, allowing the team to evolve. The process is probably taking longer than we’d like as well but I feel the future is bright.”

Being able to avail of Brady’s set-piece armoury for the first time in a year is another reason for optimism.

“Robbie’s corners and free-kicks are ideal for players like myself to get on the end of,” gushed Keogh.

“When set-pieces are such a crucial part of the game these days, often deciding the outcome, having Robbie back in the team is a major boost. We work a lot on those routines in training.

“We also have Seamie back with us and James McCarthy doesn’t have long left in his comeback. They’re three big players for us, both on and off the pitch, and they’ll give is more strength for the games coming up over the next few months.

“I wouldn’t say that the last year has been a struggle.

“Our performances have been up and down. We just need to get our consistency back over these matches against Northern Ireland and Denmark.”