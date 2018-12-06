NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Damien Delaney leaves Cork City by mutual consent

Thursday, December 06, 2018 - 04:12 PM

Damien Delaney has left Cork City by mutual consent.

The former Republic of Ireland international returned to the club in July after nearly 20 years in the English leagues, with his final six seasons being spent with Crystal Palace.

Speaking to CorkCityFC.ie, Delaney said: “I would like to thank everyone associated with Cork City for helping me to fulfil my long-held ambition to come back and play for the club again. John Caulfield gave me that opportunity, and I am eternally grateful to him, his staff and my team mates.

The chance to play European football at Turner’s Cross was a big box ticked for me, and I am delighted to have had that opportunity. I would like to wish John, his staff and the team the very best of luck for the future.

City boss John Caulfield offered his thoughts, saying: “On behalf of the management and everyone at the club, I would like to thank Damien for his time at the club.

"He had a big impact around the club in his time here, and we all wish him the very best of luck for the future.”

